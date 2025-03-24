Before Buying a Lamborghini, Ja’Marr Chase Once “Stole” His Sister’s Car in His Early Teens

Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja’marr Chase smiles as he takes questions during a press conference to announce the signing of new contracts for receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati. Credit-Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ja’Marr Chase wasted no time splurging after securing his record-breaking contract. The Bengals rewarded last season’s triple-crown winner by making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL, signing him to a massive four-year, $161 million deal. To celebrate his newfound wealth, Chase checked off a decade-old item from his wish list—his dream car.

The star wideout bought a sleek white Lamborghini, and his partner-in-crime, Tee Higgins, joined in on the fun, purchasing the same model in green. It’s a full-circle moment for Chase, who once had to “borrow” his sister’s car just to experience the thrill of driving.

As a rebellious pre-teen, he took her car for a joyride around the neighborhood at just 11 or 12 years old. Now, with a contract that includes nearly $110 million in guaranteed money—$73.8 million of which he received upon signing—he could easily buy a car for every member of his family, including the sister whose ride he once stole.

“Stole my sister’s car. Driving around the neighborhood and stuff. I had gas on my chest as they would say. I was like 11-12.”

Chase’s deal is full of incentives, featuring a $22 million signing bonus, a $10 million roster bonus, and annual per-game roster and workout bonuses. With so much money flowing in, he and Higgins wasted no time taking their new Lamborghinis for a spin. The duo tore through the streets of Miami, racing each other and reveling in the moment.

Ja’Marr Chase wasn’t alone for the joyride—his girlfriend rode shotgun as he cruised through Miami, the roar of the engine music to his ears. Along the way, the pair met a young Bengals fan, making the moment even more special. For Chase, it was more than just a joyride—it was a symbol of how far he’s come.

HEARTWARMING: #Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase bought his dream Lamborghini this week after his historic deal. UNO says that he has dreamt of buying this car for over 10 years: “We finna go joyriding this b*tch right fast, make a couple spins.” (@Real10jayy__) pic.twitter.com/gTjQfce1pZ — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) March 23, 2025

Looks like the Bengals offensive players do love buying cars when they get their money. Burrow previously bought a batmobile worth $3 million. However, he’s yet to take that for a ride around town.