Thanks to Tom Brady, the New England Patriots Outpace Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers in a Key NFL Metric

Aug 13, 2015; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) react from the sideline after a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the first half in a preseason NFL football game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

By virtue of having the most decorated signal caller in the history of the National Football League, the New England Patriots are subsequently the most decorated franchise in history as well. Their 20-year partnership helped to generate a total of six Super Bowl victories, with their two distinct reigns coming in the early 2000s and mid-to-late 2010s.

Advertisement

In fact, the Patriots’ dominance is still impacting the record books to this very day. Even though Brady famously departed from New England more than five years ago, and seemingly took his winning ways with him, the Patriots still hold the record for the most regular-season wins of any franchise since the turn of the century with a grand total of 270.

The Pittsburgh Steelers (255) and the Green Bay Packers (251) are the only other teams to even surpass 250 regular season wins since the year 2000, while the Baltimore Ravens (244) and the Philadelphia Eagles (242) help to round out the list for the top five most winning teams of this millennia so far.

Considering that the Packers and Steelers were anchored by Aaron Rodgers and Ben Roethlisberger, two of the most premiere passers from Brady’s era, it’s understandable to see them lurking just behind New England in the rankings. Even though both franchises managed to make the most of the lull between the Patriots’ two championship windows by winning a championship of their own, Brady and co. were seemingly always one step ahead.

New England now enters the 2025 season having paired Stefon Diggs with the likes of their budding quarterback prospect in Drake Maye, so they certainly figure to produce more wins in the coming years. Throw in the fact that they are still 15 wins ahead of the second-ranked Steelers, it’s safe to say that the Patriots will be holding onto the record for at least a little while longer.

However, this current iteration of Philadelphia appears to be one of the most daunting lineups in recent history, and will likely be projected for 10+ wins throughout the next two regular seasons. So long as their defense can stay healthy and Saquon Barkley remains upright, the Eagles will have a very legitimate chance of becoming the most winning team since the year 2000 much sooner rather than later.

Given the current trajectory of Lamar Jackson and the rest of Baltimore’s main roster, the same could be said for the Ravens. For as much flack as they get for their lack of postseason success, the Ravens have actually been one of the best regular season teams throughout the last two seasons.

The impact of Brady’s legacy may still be felt to this day, but it will slowly be eroded by the sands of time much like everything else. Records are meant to be broken, so unless Maye is capable of carrying the torch, then New England’s longstanding place atop the power rankings will inevitably cease to exist.