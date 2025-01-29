“He Just Passed Joe Montana”: Maxx Crosby Says Patrick Mahomes is the Second Greatest QB Of All Time Behind Tom Brady

With his fifth Super Bowl appearance in six seasons, Patrick Mahomes has solidified his place as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history—despite being just eight seasons in his career. Averaging an all-time best 288.9 passing yards per game, the G.O.A.T. debate appears to be narrowing to just two names: Mahomes and the man who bested him in Super Bowl LV, Tom Brady.

As a result, Las Vegas Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby didn’t hold back in his admiration for Mahomes. Acknowledging that no quarterback has ever had a more dominant start to an NFL career, Crosby declared, “no human being has done what he’s done. In my opinion, he’s the second greatest already,” in his The Rush podcast.

“He just passed Joe Montana for the second most playoff wins ever. He is the second greatest quarterback of all time, in my opinion, already. You can’t even argue it… there’s no Joe Montana, there’s no Peyton Manning… He’s already passed them, in my opinion,” Crosby added.

Mahomes resume currently includes six Pro Bowls, two MVP awards, an offensive player of the year award, three Super Bowl championships, and three Super Bowl MVP awards. He also boasts a regular season record of 89-23. In that time, the Texas Tech product has collected 32,352 passing yards, 245 passing touchdowns, and 2,778 completions while maintaining a career completion percentage of 66.6%.

For comparison, Brady, throughout his first eight years in the league, compiled four Pro Bowls, one MVP award, an offensive player of the year award, three Super Bowl Championships, and two Super Bowl MVP awards. The former New England Patriots legend accumulated 26,370 passing yards, 197 passing touchdowns, and 2,294 completions, with a career completion percentage of 63%.

Should Mahomes go on to claim his fourth Super Bowl championship by defeating the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LIX on February 9th, he’ll officially have enjoyed a better start to his career than Brady himself. While Brady did manage to find a 31-9 victory over Mahomes and the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, given the rate at which Mahomes is currently operating, it’s not out of the realm of possibility to see him surpass the G.O.A.T. in the coming years.

With his current average, another 15 years of Mahomes would generate an astounding 106,017 passing yards, dwarfing the 89,214 passing yards posted by Brady throughout his 23-year season. Likewise, Mahomes is currently on pace to finish a 23-year career with 800 total passing touchdowns, compared to the 649 total of Brady.

Whether fans are enjoying the lack of parody that has come with this Mahomes-era is seemingly irrelevant, as the gunslinging QB is primed to erase any and all QB records that stand before him. Given his current rate of play, there is not a single underlying metric that suggests that the legacy of Brady can stay off the impending Mahomes invasion. In fact, every key statistical category indicates that this is not a matter of if, but simply a matter of when. Simply put, we are watching history unfold right before us.