“You Scared Bro”: Tyreek Hill Gets Called Out for Altering Noah Lyles’ Challenge to 50 Yards

We didn’t expect to see another feud between Noah Lyles and Tyreek Hill before the 2024 season, but here we are. The duo has been going back and forth in a war of words for a while now, instead of taking it to the track. However, it looks like they might finally take it there, as they plan to settle their differences on the track and put their money where their mouth is.

Advertisement

The Olympic sprinter who clinched the gold medal with a 9.79-second finish in the 100 meters in Paris appeared on the Nightcap podcast, where he responded to Hill’s previous challenges by inviting him to a race. He also stated that, as a man of action, he is ready for the bout and wants to see if the Dolphins wideout is up for it as well.

However, while Hill didn’t waste any time showing he was serious—taking to X and urging Noah to sign a contract—he changed the race from the gold medalist’s preferred 100 meters to 50 yards.

Sign the contract and lock in that 50 yard race …. https://t.co/b2I0QXojvU — Ty Hill (@cheetah) August 18, 2024

Fans were clearly not happy with the reduced 50 yards and took digs at Cheetah for backtracking. Some even accused him of making excuses, arguing that if Cheetah claims to be the fastest, he shouldn’t be afraid of an extra 50-60 yards.

50 yards?? Run the 100m you challenged him lol — RainUrPain (@idontcare4reall) August 18, 2024

“Why only 50 yards Ty?” Supposed Fastest man alive shouldn’t need an extra 50 yards to beat someone that isn’t a track athlete… don’t start making excuses for Noah now — Dr. Profit (@DoctorProfit) August 18, 2024

50 yard???? you scared bro — JeffThrow (@jeffthrowcards) August 18, 2024

Yk Noah’s start ain’t the greatest Smart man choosing a 50 — Commando Mane (@Commando_Mane) August 18, 2024

The tiff between the Olympic champion and Cheetah started when Tyreek appeared on the Up & Adams Show and called out Lyles for making excuses, such as COVID, for his loss in the 200m. He even went so far as to claim that he could defeat the 100m champion.

Lyles wasn’t about to let it go, and when asked to respond to comments made by Hill, he claimed he didn’t know Tyreek personally and had only heard of him because of his moniker, Cheetah.

That said, Tyreek’s confidence isn’t baseless. The Super Bowl winner has recorded a top speed of 23.34 mph in the past and has also competed in track events like the USA Track & Field Masters Indoor Championships.

But going up against an Olympic Champion isn’t going to be a piece of cake. Let’s hope we, as fans, find out soon.