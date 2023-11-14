“That Ain’t Enough”: Along With Jim Harbaugh’s Suspension, Stephen A Smith Reckons Michigan Deserves Even More Punishment

Stephen A Smith doesn’t mince words in his take on Jim Harbaugh’s suspension on First Take last Tuesday. In the midst of the NCAA’s investigation into the sign-stealing scandal, Smith, argued vehemently that the Michigan football team should face prohibition from the College Football Playoff. In the Michigan sign-stealing saga, Connor Stallion was apparently the guy who infiltrated the sidelines and broke both the Big Ten and NCAA rules.

His critical stance reflects a strong position against the alleged misconduct, emphasizing potential consequences for the team. Stephen A Smith recently shared a video on his YouTube channel, expressing the opinion that Jim Harbaugh deserves his suspension. He even suggested that Michigan football, as a collective entity, warrants additional consequences.

Smith is extremely critical of using Jim Harbaugh as a symbolic figure of accountability and that the suspension does not even seem enough. The NFL Analyst emphasizes that this problem is unacceptable if it ends with Harbaugh only and that it shouldn’t,

“They’re using Jim Harbaugh to send that message. Let me be very clear. I think that’s bullshit. Flat out BS. I’m not saying Jim Harbaugh didn’t deserve to be suspended. What I’m saying is that ain’t enough. That ain’t enough.”

Stephen A. Smith argues that Jim Harbaugh’s punishment is inadequate. He criticizes the nature of suspension leniency, as he points out that it still allows Harbaugh to actively participate in coaching activities throughout the week. Harbaugh can even engage in several related activities other than being on the sidelines with his team on game days.

Smith is shocked because the punishment seems too insignificant, especially given the expectation of the team to play in the postseason. The analyst claimed that the penalty was inconsistent with the seriousness of the offense.

Stephen A Smith Demands Harsher Penalties in Michigan’s Sign-Stealing Scandal

Stephen A. Smith’s impatience with the NCAA investigation is evident as he argues for a swift resolution in the interest of preserving the sport’s integrity. In an interview with CNN’s Abby Phillips, he firmly asserts that the punishment is insufficient. He added that, until the NCAA and Big Ten reach a conclusion, Michigan should be barred from the college football playoffs,

“If you have a situation where you have somebody who is a now former employee, that was literally infiltrating another team sidelines, stealing signs to give your team an advantage. That’s cheating.”

The NFL Analyst highlighted the severity of the sign-stealing scandal, labeling it as cheating and stressing the importance of fairness in competition. However, many don’t agree with Smith’s take as the Big10 has come under fire for suspending Harbaugh without due process and proof of his involvement. Harbaugh has vehemently denied all allegations.