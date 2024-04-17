“That Game Kind Of Turned My Mind”: Patrick Mahomes Reveals Which Loss Flipped the Switch During the 2023 Regular Season

The 2023 regular season wasn’t what the Chiefs had hoped for. It was perhaps one of the worst regular seasons for KC under Mahomes. But they managed to turn it around in the playoffs, shocking everyone by clinching the ultimate prize, becoming the first team in nearly two decades to win back-to-back Super Bowls. So, despite the dismal regular season, and battling dwindling confidence, how did Mahomes and Co turn it around?

Recently crowned one of TIMES 100’s most influential people, Mahomes talked of the game that helped flip the switch for KC, getting them into a competitive spirit. Kansas City lost its fourth game in six weeks to Las Vegas in Arrowhead Stadium, and the spirit was low, with Mahomes recounting,

“Santa definitely wasn’t as fun. That game kind of turned my mind. Where I was like, ‘Hey, we’ve got to turn it around. Right now…’ Even though we struggled throughout the season, we kept our minds in the right places. Whenever the lights got the brightest, guys showed up.”

Despite the Raiders’ offense struggling to make an impact during the fateful game, managing just six points throughout the game and failing to complete a pass in the final three quarters, their defense held strong. They allowed only two scores on 11 possessions. They consistently pressured Mahomes, maintained solid pass coverage, and effectively shut down the run game, resulting in the Chiefs averaging a mere 4.2 yards per play.

The team achieved an impressive streak of six consecutive victories in both regular-season and playoff games. Notably, they secured two crucial wins on the road against formidable AFC opponents, the Bills and the Baltimore Ravens. This remarkable journey culminated in them becoming the first team in nearly two decades to clinch back-to-back Super Bowl victories. With this triumph, Kansas City has now claimed three NFL titles in the last five seasons.

KC Chiefs Overcame Adversity to Claim Historic Victory

This one game changed the course of the Chiefs’s 2023 season, going on to win six consecutive games, and securing two crucial wins on the road. The Chiefs needed a wake-up call, and the Raiders handed it to them on a shining platter. The defeat against the Raiders essentially dashed the Chiefs’ hopes of obtaining homefield advantage in the postseason. Consequently, their playoff path would involve navigating through challenging environments away from home.

They clinched their eighth straight AFC West division title, won three road playoff games, and got themselves right back to the championship games, and Mahomes bagged his third straight MVP. It turned out all right for the Chiefs, who will now be looking to make a three-peat, all thanks to a spirited Raiders defense intent on bringing KC down.