“That Was a Beat Down”: YouTuber Humbled by Tom Brady in a ‘Putt Putt Challenge’

Tom Brady surprised the NFL world by dropping a collab video with the YouTube sports and comedy group, Dude Perfect, on his very own channel. He was seen playing a variety of sports with the group while testing out the new Dude Perfect warehouse. He even took on some challenges, one of which was a mini golf competition. It was truly a fun game that ultimately ended in Brady’s favor.

A golfer in his own right, Brady was pumped for the matchup. Garrett Hilbert was the Dude Perfect member that took him on and he decided to talk some trash as he approached his first shot.

“I’ll show you the line,” Garrett said with a sheepish grin. Brady thanked him, in return, for being such a good host, and then commenced to hit a hole-in-one. It seemed to rattle Garrett as he proceeded to four-putt the first hole. Although, Brady did have some help with one of the crew members offering to be his caddie.

The Dude Perfect team has played the course so much that they had tips on how to attack each hole. Garrett, having already played the course, didn’t get a caddie, however. So, Brady took full advantage of his. On hole three, he did exactly what he was told and hit another hole-in-one.

And the match continued to be a no contest. Garrett only ended up winning one of the six holes as Brady walked away as the victor.

“Well, that was a beatdown. I’m sure you’re used to that,” Garrett told Brady. He looked at him a bit perplexed before he clarified. “Meaning he beats people. He’s won seven Super Bowls guys. Honestly, I just feel like being in his presence is great.”

It was a funny reaction that displayed good sportsmanship. While Garrett may have endless time to practice on the course, he recognized he was playing against one of the greatest competitors ever. All in all, it was a fun collab that highlighted Brady’s competitive spirit.

Fan Reactions to Brady’s Collab

The video naturally received plenty of comments from fans, who couldn’t help but show their excitement at this unexpected collab. Some even dubbed it to be their dream childhood collab, while a few were impressed by how athletic Brady still is today and asked him to make a comeback.

One fan even received a response from the GOAT:

It was certainly a surprising collaboration, but one that made sense. Dude Perfect is an American sports comedy channel that was founded in 2009. Headquartered in Frisco, Texas, the crew originally shot to fame for their viral basketball trick shot videos. They would shoot balls off skyscrapers and in moving cars to make an incredible display of shot-making.

Since then, the group has gone on to make guest appearances and host live show tours. They even released a documentary in 2020. Dude Perfect has become such a massive brand that they started three new channels — Dude Perfect Plus and Dude Perfect Gaming, as well as Dude Perfect Espanol. Collectively, these channels have topped over 100 million total views, along with 1.8 million subscribers.

Many fans of the channel surely recall watching Brady on Sundays and then ending the night with some Dude Perfect YouTube binges. The collab was a perfect dose of nostalgia for the right crowd.