Revisiting How the 1980 Super Bowl Helped Over 50 Survivors of the Iran Hostage Crisis

Jan 20, 1980; Pasadena, CA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers receiver (88) Lynn Swann is hit by Los Angeles Rams defensive back # 27 Pat Thomas during Super Bowl XIV at the Rose Bowl. Pittsburgh went on and defeated the Rams 31-19 and earn their fourth Super Bowl Championship and their second back to back Super Bowl victory. Mandatory Credit: Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK

In 1981, the Philadelphia Eagles competed in Super Bowl XV, which was hosted in New Orleans, Louisiana, and news of an ongoing conflict with Iran was dominating American airwaves. Fast forward to 2025, and the Philadelphia Eagles have just competed in the Super Bowl, which was hosted in New Orleans, Louisiana, while news of an ongoing conflict with Iran dominates the news cycle.

Advertisement

Yes, you read that right, time is indeed a flat circle. Thankfully, there’s no hostage crisis this time.

For better or worse, the game of American gridiron football has often overlapped with U.S. politics. In the case of the infamous Iran Hostage Crisis, discussing the ongoings of the NFL proved to be a productive way to pass the time and build comradery.

In the adequately titled 444 Days: What Freedom & Football Mean to the Survivors of the Iran Hostage Crisis, which featured several interviews with the survivors of the geopolitical catastrophe, one survivor explained that “We asked not to discuss political matters, so we discussed football.”

While the hostages were unsure of many things, such as their personal safety first and foremost, they were also unaware of how their love for the game of football would result in one journalist taking the ultimate risk. Even though an American journalist had been ordered to leave Iran, one by the name of Alex Paen was doing everything he could to stay behind.

Conveniently enough, the 1980 Super Bowl was coming up. The game was set to be broadcasted by Alex Paen’s station, KMPC Radio.

“I went to the militants and I said “Hey. You like football. We’ve talked about it. How would you like to listen to the Super Bowl?” And they said “Oh yeah, that’s great. How do you get it?” I said, “My station carries the Super Bowl.” He said, “If you can get it, we will like it.” I asked “Will you play it for the hostages? That’s my condition,” Alex Paen recalled.

The militant’s answer proved to be one of the most ringing endorsements that the NFL has ever received. “If you get the Super Bowl, yes, we’ll play it, because we want to hear it too.” After the Ministry of National Guidance was obligated to allow him to go through with the agreement, Paen was officially the only American journalist who was operating behind enemy lines.

As Paen sat in his underwear in his hotel room, he connected a phone line to a cassette player, and the end result proved to be a message to the hostages straight from the heart of America. A room that was seldomly joyful, was suddenly filled with nostalgic tears and patriotic pride as Al Wisk’s voice rang out across the line.

“By special arrangement, this broadcast will be heard by the hostages held in the American embassy in Iran and we hope that listening to this broadcast will give you some small, temporary link with home. You’re in our thoughts and prayers constantly.”

Paen’s risk helped to ensure that a group of human beings who found themselves in an otherwise extraordinary situation were able to experience some sense of normalcy, albeit brief. Not only does his story add to the ever-growing sense of mystique and grandeur surrounding America’s greatest game, it also adds an endearing tidbit to the history books.

For as divisive as sidelines may be, this is a rare instance in which they managed to bring us together, and at the end of the day, that’s what football is all about.