“That Was Mean!” CU Fans React as Shilo Sanders Delivers the Last Blow to Utah

Alex Murray
Published

Colorado Buffalos safety Shilo Sanders (21) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos safety Shilo Sanders (21) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

From Deion Sanders, to Peggy Coppom, to Travis Hunter, if you’re at all involved with the Colorado Buffaloes football program, Saturday was a great day for you.

It started off with Buffaloes superfan Peggy Coppom celebrating her 100th birthday with the Big Noon Kickoff crew. Then, Coach Prime and his brood went to work on the Utah Utes at home at Folsom Field.

They went up 14-3 in the 1st quarter, and completed their 49-24 drubbing of the Utes with a 21-point fourth quarter. The closest Utah came to tying it up after the 1st frame was a 12-point deficit in the second half.

The Buffs picked up their fourth straight win to run their record to 8-2 on the season, and superstar CB/WR Travis Hunter continued to solidify his Heisman Trophy candidacy. Not only did he make a 4th-down circus catch and run a TD in on the ground, but he also had an interception on defense.

Deion’s more famous son, QB Shedeur Sanders, had another ho-hum day himself, throwing for 340 yards, three TDs, and one interception.

However, it was Coach Prime’s less-heralded son, Shilo Sanders, who really put the exclamation mark on this win for the Buffaloes late in the fourth quarter. With just under three and a half minutes remaining and the Buffaloes up 42-24, the Utes faced a 4th and 13 play. Rather than sit back and play prevent defense, the Buffaloes dialed up the cornerback blitz.

The play was executed to perfection. A pair of linebackers feigned rushing the passer before dropping back, allowing Shilo Sanders a completely open lane on the outside. He walloped Utah QB Isaac Wilson (legally) and forced a fumble that was recovered by the defense. Two plays later, Hunter was in for the score to seal the deal. However, fans made sure to give Shilo his due this time around.

It was a microcosm of the Buffaloes’ season: while the offense has gotten all the love in the media, timely late-game turnovers from the defense, such as this one forced by Shilo, have been a regular occurrence.

It also represented Coach Prime’s never-stop attitude. Not a lot of coaches would have dialed up a blitz while winning by 18 points with three minutes left. But Deion Sanders isn’t most coaches, and these Buffaloes aren’t most teams.

