“Patrick Mahomes Can Only Dream Of Being Tom Brady”: NFL Fans Argue Over Chiefs And Bucs QB Rivalry Following Replays Of Mahomes’ Crazy Incompletions In Super Bowl 55

Patrick Mahomes might be the best quarterback in the league currently, and Tom Brady is the greatest in NFL history, leading to plenty of debate among NFL fans.

Brady and Mahomes have matched up plenty of times during their careers, playing in some pretty big games against each other as well with the latest being Super Bowl 55.

The two quarterbacks have gone head to head five times with Brady leading Mahomes 3-2. Those five matchups also include two postseason matchups, the 2019 AFC Conference Championship Game and Super Bowl 55 as mentioned earlier.

The game that passed the torch?@PatrickMahomes first win vs. Tom Brady. ⬇️ : #SBLV — Sunday 6:30pm ET on CBS

: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app pic.twitter.com/d2pd72On7F — NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2021

Mahomes made some crazy plays against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl, and fans reposting some of those plays have led to further arguments.

Patrick Mahomes Vs. Tom Brady Debate Sparks Up Again

What were the five matchups where Mahomes and Brady went head to head? The first game was in Foxborough in 2018 when the upstart Chiefs with the young and flashy Mahomes went up against the class of the AFC in the Patriots with Brady at the helm as always.

The Pats would take home a win in a thrilling 43-40 shootout. The next gam between the two came in the same season as the Pats and Chiefs met up in the AFC Conference Championship game. Brady would win out again, as New England won 37-31 in overtime which they followed up with a Super Bowl victory.

Mahomes would get the better of Brady in their next two games, however, winning 23-16 in Brady’s final year and then beating the Buccaneers last year in the regular season 27-20. Brady would get the last laugh, however, winning the Super Bowl 31-9.

During that game, Mahomes did everything he could to win. Even his incompletions turned into highlights just because of how ridiculous his throws were.

.@PatrickMahomes left it all out there with some of these hero attempts #SBLV pic.twitter.com/HYK3Xq6vNy — NFL (@NFL) February 13, 2021

Ahead of the 2020-21 NFL season, the Brady vs. Mahomes debate picked up again, with some fans bringing back these plays.

Tom Brady can do this… in his dreams. pic.twitter.com/YNRtxToFVB — Tonio (Rams Up Next) (@orlandoupnext) August 17, 2021

Brady fans were ready with their own comebacks.

Patrick Mahomes can do this… in his dreams. pic.twitter.com/M7sfLcUSG1 — Cyle Maidment (@NotCyleMaidment) August 21, 2021

Lmao Tom Brady’s life is a dream! Mahomes can only dream of being Brady — Mike☘️ (@boston_sp0rts20) August 21, 2021

Brady and Mahomes aren’t scheduled to play each other in the regular season this year, but if both teams dominate again, we could see them both back again for a Super Bowl rematch.

