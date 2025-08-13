mobile app bar

When and Where to Watch Taylor Swift – Travis Kelce New Heights Podcast Interview?

Reese Patanjo
Published

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) react after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Taylor Swift is making her podcasting debut on Travis and Jason Kelce’s show, and you’re not going to want to miss it. This has been a long time coming, as the power couple began dating in the summer of 2023. Now, two years later, we’re finally getting the curtain pulled back on them.

Swift is one of, if not the most famous, musicians of our lifetime. So, naturally, the New Heights social media accounts have been dropping clips about the podcast and teasing her appearance. The episode is scheduled to release later today (8/13/2025) at 7 PM Eastern Standard Time.

It’s gotten fans of the musical artist excited to hear her in an extended interview alongside Travis, finally. Which we surprisingly haven’t gotten much of since they started dating.

Perhaps the best clip released ahead of the podcast was when the other Kelce brother, Jason, gave Swift a top-of-the-line intro to the show.

“Our guest today is a singer, songwriter, and producer from Nashville, Tennessee. That’s bullsh*t, she’s from Reading, Pennsylvania. She is the most awarded artist in the history of the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and iHeart Radio Music Awards,” Jason listed on New Heights.

Many thought the former lineman was going to stop there, but he continued. 

“She has 14 Grammy awards and is the only artist in the history to win Album of the Year 4 times. Last Summer, she wrapped up the Era’s Tour. Which spanned 149 shows across 51 cities, 5 continents, and was the most attended tour of all time,” he added.

Jason wasn’t done yet. He also mentioned that Swift’s new album broke the record for most streams in the first week of its release. It was a fact that not even Taylor knew about the album, and she seemed impressed with herself.

“Did it? All right!” Swift responded.

Jimmy Fallon on Swift’s Next Album

During the New Heights episode, Swift also announced her new album, “The Life of a Showgirl.” It’s set to be her 12th studio album, which is something that fans have been picking up on through hints that the musician has been releasing via her website. These fans are known as none other than the “Swifties.”

In response to the fan theories online, Jimmy Fallon recently mocked the Swifties. He performed a skit where he acted like a fan trying to deduce the release date of her new album.

“So, the release date. We know the number 12 will be involved, since it’s her 12th album, and the announcement was shared on Instagram at 12:12 AM on Tuesday, August 12th. You follow?” Fallon said on The Tonight Show. 

The comedian went on to continually drill the number 12 into the ground. Funny enough, he ended up being exactly correct with his predictions. The New Heights clip where she announced the album came out at 12:12 AM on Tuesday, August 12th. 

All in all, the upcoming episode of New Heights is set to be a legendary podcast. Fans of Swift and Kelce surely don’t want to miss it. Make sure you clear some space on your schedule tonight and pop this on in the background when you get home from work. It should be great content. 

