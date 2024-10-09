Maxx Crosby’s Family Falls Prey to Trade Rumors and Wonders if He’ll Join the Lions or Eagles

Just two days after declaring he’d “take a bullet” for his teammates in his presser, Maxx Crosby has further solidified his firm stance against the trade rumors swirling around him. In his appearance on The Rush With Maxx Crosby podcast, Crosby also called out the misleading news proliferating on social media.

What’s surprising is that even Crosby’s family believed some of these fake stories, prompting them to ask about where he might end up, be it the Eagles or the Lions. Frustrated with the situation, Crosby expressed his displeasure during a candid 65-minute episode this Tuesday, stating:

“I’ve seen so many things. I’ve had literally family members like, ‘You’re going to Detroit? You’re going to Philly?’ And then people are making up quotes like Maxx said, ‘Me and Davante are like a package deal.’ Some accounts taking that legitimately and they got 20,000 likes on it, and I’m like this is f***ing insane.”

Notably, the trade chatter intensified following the news of Davante Adams showing interest in a trade, but Crosby remains committed to the Raiders.

Back in 2022, he signed a 4 year, $94 Million contract, with an annual average salary of $23,500,000. Additionally, Crosby is set to receive a base salary of $24,500,000 and a workout bonus of $100,000 this year, which is an impressive pay setup.

Despite the off-field distraction, Crosby delivered a convincing performance with three solo tackles and two sacks in last Sunday’s 18-34 loss to the Broncos. As a result, he emerged as the lone bright spot from the Week 6 loss.

Crosby explains his commitment to the Raiders

In a heartfelt discussion, Maxx Crosby dismissed the speculation that he might follow in Davante Adams’ footsteps. Instead, he emphasized the brotherly bond with his teammates, stating that outsiders “just want something negative.”

He also criticized those who are perpetuating the rumors, highlighting that they lack any real connection to the Raiders. Crosby further emphasized his Raiders loyalty by clarifying:

“People don’t understand like we are brothers; we are all on the same page. Everyone knows my intentions. Like I’ll legitimately, I’ll give the shirt off my back to any of my teammates. I don’t even have to sit here and tell you what I’ve done for my teammates.”

With Crosby asserting his desire to stay with the Raiders, fans can hope the rumors and misinformation about his future will dissipate soon. As he prepares for the Week 6 matchup against the Steelers, Crosby remains focused. He would hope fans and family take note of his message, continue supporting him, and that the rumors would die down quickly.