“Max Kellerman Lost His Job Before Tom Brady Retired”: NFL Fans Are In Awe That Bucs QB Outlasted ESPN First Take Host At His Job

Tom Brady is an ageless wonder, pushing the boundaries of how old a player can be and still be good, outlasting even Max Kellerman at his job.

Brady is entering his 22nd year in the NFL at the age of 44. There’s simply no quarterback who’s played as long while also playing at such a high level as Brady has.

After switching teams last year, Brady walked into Tampa Bay, with no offseason practices, no training camp and took the Buccaneers to the top of the NFL world by winning a Super Bowl. There’s literally no precedent for what he’s done.

His seven Super Bowl titles are more than any NFL franchise has won. This next year, he’s also in line to break a whole number of records if things go his way (which they probably will).

Somehow Tom Brady can shatter even more records this season 🤯 pic.twitter.com/pCO6eT38qd — ESPN (@espn) August 15, 2021

With Max Kellerman’s job at ESPN’s First Take seemingly being in flux, NFL fans couldn’t help but joke around about Brady’s longevity.

Nothing is set in stone yet, but there are rumors floating around that Kellerman is set to lose his job as a host on ESPN’s famous talk show ‘First Take’ co-hosted by Max Kellerman, Stephen A. Smith, and Molly Qerim Rose.

NEWS: Max Kellerman expected to be removed from First Take, but not finished at ESPN. https://t.co/5cUsTUARDX — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) August 18, 2021

Why exactly is this happening? Again, there don’t seem to be any clear cut answers, but it may have stemmed from some potential argument or spat with Stephen A. Smith as while the two would often disagree about many things sports related, sometimes things could get a little personal.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Times added that Stephen A. Smith has “has often appeared disenchanted with Kellerman,” and that Kellerman’s leaving “has been in the offing for a long time.”

Of course, Kellerman will continue to stay in the sports scene as his involvement with ESPN always means that he has the chance to network, but it will be weird to see him leave and not make any more takes about Brady falling off a cliff.

That, of course, had fans jumping at the chance to make a joke comparing Kellerman and Tom Brady who seems like he’ll be playing till he’s 50 by this point.

Max Kellerman lost his job before Tom Brady retired? LMFAOOO https://t.co/x0BdiAp79H — KP (@KapeTalk) August 18, 2021

