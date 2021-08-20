Reddit NFL Streams: How to Watch NFL Preseason Week 2 for Free Without r/nflstreams

Without Reddit NFL Streams, watching football can be a pain. Now that it’s been banned, what’s the best way to stream week 2 of the preseason?

The Patriots got the second week of the preseason off to a bang by crushing the Eagles 35-0. Mac Jones and Cam Newton led the way, throwing for 146 and 103 yards respectively. You can find the rest of the week 2 schedule, with timings and TV Channels, here. Most of the games this week will be broadcast on local channels and around half will be shown on NFL Network too. On top of this, the Chiefs-Cardinals and Saints-Jaguars games will be on ESPN However, if you don’t have cable, you might be concerned about missing the action now that Reddit banned r/nflstreams. Read on to find to why Reddit NFL streams was banned and what the best alternatives are.

Why Was Reddit NFL Streams Banned?

The r/nflstreams subreddit was one of the most valuable resources for NFL fans around the world. Links, which were reliable for the most part, were posted for every single NFL game.

Fans were also spoiled for choice, considering they could watch NFL Redzone and NFL Network. And the best part about all of this was that the streams were completely free. No payment, no account, just a link with a couple of pop-ups here and there.

However, the free ride came to an end when Reddit banned the page. So, why did Reddit ban one of their most popular pages?

The short answer to this question is that the subreddit was technically illegal. If you watch other sports, you probably weren’t too surprised to see Reddit make this decision. Before the ban, the page for NBA and Soccer streams were also taken down.

The basic problem is that posting free links is a clear case of copyright infringement and leagues were starting to take notice. Interestingly though, Reddit was never forced to ban the subreddit, but rather chose to do so according to their own repeat infringement policy.

The policy reads:

Our policy is to close the accounts of users, in appropriate circumstances, who have repeatedly been charged with copyright infringement. Sometimes a repeat infringement problem is limited to one user and we close just that user’s account. Other times, the problem pervades a whole subreddit community and we close the subreddit.

Where to Stream the 2021 NFL Preseason Week 2?

Luckily, with the growing trend towards “cord-cutting”, or the movement of television viewers to online platforms, there are various ways to stream football games.

Every game this week will be on NFL Game Pass, and all games that NFL Network is carrying can be streamed via Amazon Prime Video, or another streaming service like Hulu which carries the channel.

The games on ESPN can be streamed on Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, FuboTV, Vidgo, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV.

If you aren’t already subscribed to any of these platforms, now might be a good time to take advantage of a free trial on one of these platforms before the season starts, seeing that most of them offer this feature.

