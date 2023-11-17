HomeSearch

Former Patriots WR Clowns Dan Orlovsky Who Believes Mac Jones Could Make Browns a Playoff Team

Aniket Srivastava
|Published November 17, 2023

Former Patriots WR Clowns Dan Orlovsky Who Believes Mac Jones Could Make Browns a Playoff Team

Mac Jones and the New England Patriots appear to be a sinking ship that is on the verge of getting next year’s first-round pick. A team with six Super Bowl titles is struggling with the worst record in the AFC. Patriots QB Mac Jones has under-performed over the last two seasons and 2023 has been especially brutal for him. While the critics want Jones to be out of New England, Dan Orlovsky believes Jones could make the Cleveland Browns a playoff team.

In the Thursday episode of ESPN’s “Get Up”, Dan Orlovsky had a surprising take on Mac Jones, and a former WR couldn’t help but clown him. Despite the criticism the Patriots QB is facing, Orlovsky has defended him throughout the season. In the latest episode, he again came to support Jones by saying New England has failed the former first-round pick. He stated,

“I think Cleveland would be a playoff team with Mac Jones, unquestionably in their situation right now. Two things can be true at the same time: New England has absolutely failed Mac Jones, unquestionably, and Mac Jones hasn’t taken care of his own business when it comes to fixing some of his mechanics.”

Orlovsky thinks Jones would be better off with the Cleveland Browns and has the potential to make them a playoff team. Additionally, he implies that Jones himself has not sufficiently improved certain aspects of his game. He further stressed the fact that the Patriots are sinking and in the last three years they have been a bad football team.

Fans Disagree With Dan Orlovsky

ESPN posted this section of the clip on Instagram asking a question to the football fans, “Could we see Mac Jones in Cleveland?” However, the fans disagreed strongly with Orlovsky and criticized him harshly in the comments. Even former Patriots WR, Brandon LaFell made it to the comment section and wrote “Drug test him”.

 

Fans seemed to agree with LaFell, with many Cleveland fans rejecting the idea of Mac Jones coming to their team. Many also slammed Orlovsky:

Dan Orlovsky’s take on Mac Jones came a day after former Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski came as a guest on the “Up & Adams” show on Wednesday. Gronk stated Jones is not respected by the New England Patriots and should ask for his release from the team. He added that the 25-year-old QB should sign a deal with the Cleveland Browns to start a new trajectory.

