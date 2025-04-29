“That’s like a Whole Year of Shedeur Sanders’ Salary”: Fans Chime in as Deion Sanders Reportedly Lists His Texas Mega Mansion for $5.5 Million

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) talk with the media after the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders has hit the headlines once again. Notably, Deion listed his mansion in Prosper, Texas, for sale. The house, which includes a master bedroom with a 3,000-square-foot closet, has a basketball court, movie theatre, barbershop, sauna, indoor mini football field, and many other neat features.

This comes days after his son Shedeur was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth-round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Sanders was linked to the Dallas Cowboys head coaching position this offseason, but they hired Brian Schottenheimer. Maybe he would have kept his home off the market if things had gone otherwise.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) had interesting reactions to Sanders recently listing his mansion for sale. Some speculated how much of a great deal his house is for $5.5 million. Others believed that he could be looking to move to Cleveland to move closer to his son Shedeur.

Here’s how NFL fans reacted:

Damn That’s like a whole year of Shedeur’s salary — MarijuanaJesus☔️ (@MetaVsMe) April 29, 2025

This fan believed the $5.5M deal was a steal.

Only $5.5m? That’s a steal. Like a $20m mansion in LA — The Boys Do Sports – Podcast (@TheBoysDoSports) April 29, 2025

Another fan spoke about the Cleveland connection.

He’s gonna move to Cleveland and then have to buy this back in 6 months after the Browns release Shedeur. — Golden Rule Sports Cards_12G Sports (@MikeandLily_UFC) April 29, 2025

Sanders’ rookie deal with the Cleveland Browns is reportedly for four-years $4.6 million. Had he been drafted top three in the draft, he would have made a projected $45+ million on his rookie deal.

His father Deion on the other hand recently hit the bag. This offseason, it was announced in March that Sanders had reached an extension with Colorado worth $54 million over five seasons.

Sanders will earn $10 million for the 2025 season. By the final year of his deal in 2029, he will earn $12 million per season.

Sanders owns a ton of property including homes in Texas, apartments in Texas, and property in California. Perhaps Sanders listed his mansion in Texas rather simply because money simply isn’t an issue for him. Maybe he wants to move to Ohio closer to his son Shedeur or maybe he wants to just sell one of his homes for additional money.