“That’s My Boy”: Cam Ward Weighs In on His Relationship With Shedeur Sanders Months After Their Trash-Talking Went Viral

Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders have always been in conversation about being the top QBs of this year’s NFL draft. But as we know, that’s not what ended up happening. One QB held up their end of the bargain, as Ward was drafted number one overall by the Tennessee Titans. On the other hand, Shedeur experienced an unprecedented draft day fall all the way to the 5th round.

Advertisement

It brings to mind the practice session Ward and Shedeur had about 6 months ago, leading up to the draft. The two were spotted on a field training, when they exchanged some playful trash talk. The session went completely viral.

“I know your weaknesses,” Shedeur told Ward via ESPN. “I know your weaknesses! All I gotta do is call RJ Stone,” Ward responded.

“Who’s that?” Shedeur asked. “My teammate at Wazzoo that popped your a**,” Ward replied.

Ward also went on to say that all Shedeur does is throw screens, which is why he had the highest completion percentage in college football history. He also said that he should be number 1 overall and not Shedeur. Any casual fan would’ve seen these comments as harsh critiques of each other and assumed that Sanders and Ward have a rivalry. But that’s far from reality.

Ward recently revealed that he has a great relationship with Shedeur and that there is no rivalry between them. “I don’t have a rivalry with him. That’s my boy,” Ward stated on the Bussin’ With the Boys podcast.

It was a simple answer that cut straight to the point. Clearly, the Titans QB doesn’t want people to think he has anything against Shedeur. In fact, he wants people to know they’re homies behind closed doors.

Ward also revealed that he thought Shedeur would be drafted either right after or before him. Like most of us, he never imagined what ended up playing out.

“At the end of the day, this whole process we thought me and him were going to be one and two the whole time… So, that’s just always been our mindset… It didn’t go that way. But I mean, coming out of college, even to the draft, I thought he was one of the better quarterbacks in the draft as well,” Ward said.

Now, in the NFL, Ward finds himself with a starting job and a clear pathway to success with the Tennessee Titans. They’ve essentially given him the keys to the franchise and are excited to see what he can turn the team into.

Meanwhile, Shedeur finds himself buried as QB3 on the Cleveland Browns’ depth chart. It’s not exactly the most ideal situation for him, and he’s going to have to earn his starting job. But it seems like there’s no question that he will one day get his chance to prove himself.

All in all, Ward’s reflection might have been surprising to some. After all, the trash talk earlier in the offseason had people thinking the two QB prospects genuinely disliked each other. It would’ve made for a wild storyline, but in the end, that’s not the case. Furthermore, Ward’s revelation that he and Shedeur are actually good friends all but snuffs out that storyline.