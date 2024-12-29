“That’s What Makes Lamar Jackson More Special”: Cam Newton Decodes ‘Sign Language’ Between QBs and WRs

Dec 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws the ball during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

An NFL team cannot succeed without quality communication. Whether it’s the defensive green dot to his teammates or the quarterback at the line of scrimmage, you have to adjust on the fly and make sure everyone on the field is aware of their objective on every snap.

Former quarterback Cam Newton spoke about this on his 4th&1 podcast. Newton talked about the intricacies of on-field conversation, particularly when you’re in a raucous opposing environment. The need for speed and conciseness often leads players to resort to hand signals.

“These things are happening in 40 seconds. When you break the huddle, there’s typically about 15 seconds that’s left [on the play clock]. It’s split-second situations… it’s sign language [and already knowing]… that’s why these [guys] get paid what they get paid.”

Newton continued, stating it’s the film study during the week that enables the league’s best quarterbacks to run things smoothly.

“Y’all just thinking about ‘it’s all on Sunday’… it’s more [than that]… when you’re talking about playing this game at a high level, that’s what makes Lamar Jackson more special. Josh Allen [and] Joe Burrow… you don’t play the game how [we] play the game if you don’t know the game.”

There are tremendous plays every week that result from unspoken communication. On Christmas Day, Jackson made two incredible throws exemplifying Newton’s stance.

Lamar Jackson, tight ends nab big gain, score touchdown in scramble drill

The Baltimore Ravens (11-5) whipped the Houston Texans (9-7) 31-2 on Christmas Day. The victory gave Baltimore the chance to clinch the AFC North by defeating the Cleveland Browns (3-12) in Week 18.

For a quarterback as athletic as Jackson, no play is never dead. Because of this, it’s pivotal for his receivers and tight ends to excel in scramble drill situations. These scenarios don’t always necessitate sign language, but do require immense chemistry, which is something built through a common understanding of the game beyond the playbook.

Against the Texans, the Ravens’ touchdown possession surrounding the first half’s two-minute warning was only possible because of the scramble drill. On 2nd-and-10 from their own 20-yard line, Jackson found Andrews – who leaked downfield following his block – for a 67-yard gain.

Moments later, Jackson connected with Isaiah Likely for a 9-yard touchdown. The scoring toss came after multiple route adjustments from the third-year tight end. He began as Jackson’s first read in the flat but wound up hauling in the pass in the middle of the end zone.

Jackson’s incredible ability to extend plays is why Baltimore’s offense is among the most efficient in NFL history. If the Ravens find a way to win the Super Bowl, conversions like the two above will be a big reason why they become champions.