mobile app bar

“That’s What Aaron Rodgers Was Doing When He Won MVP”: Shannon Sharpe on ‘Lamar Jackson for MVP’ Chatter

Suresh Menon
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Aaron Rodgers [Left]; Lamar Jackson [Center]; Shannon Sharpe [Right]

Aaron Rodgers [Left]; Lamar Jackson [Center]; Shannon Sharpe [Right]; Image Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Despite the popular consensus and the heavily favorable betting odds for Josh Allen, Shannon Sharpe is convinced that the NFL MVP race is not over for Lamar Jackson. Sharpe firmly contends that Jackson’s current season is very similar to the 4 MVP-winning campaigns Aaron Rodgers has had.

A common theme in Aaron Rodgers’ historic four MVP seasons was his ability to score nearly 40 touchdowns while keeping interceptions in single digits [6, 5, 5, 4]. This trend has followed Jackson this season — 42 touchdowns coupled with 4 interceptions, as Sharpe pointed out.

“That’s what Aaron Rodgers was doing when he was winning the MVP,” the former tight end said on the latest episode of Nightcap.

Shannon further strengthened Lamar’s case by noting how the QB has racked up 800+ rushing yards on top of his passing brilliance—something favorite Josh Allen hasn’t done. As someone who has voted for the MVP and the All-Pro team in the past, the experienced Shannon argued, citing precedent, that he would cast his vote for Lamar if he could vote this year.

“Y’all got to look at Lamar’s stats. I mean, my man has 37 touchdowns, four picks, and then you throw in his rushing, so he’s 40 touchdowns with like six or seven turnovers. You look at his passing numbers, that’s what Aaron Rodgers was doing when he was winning MVP throwing 40 plus touchdowns with single digit interceptions… If I had a vote, I probably would vote for Lamar.”

Notably, Allen has a slight edge over the Ravens star only in interceptions [6], but in arguably the most important stat—his TD tally [26]—he falls significantly short. Even so, the bookmakers’ odds remain heavily in Josh’s favor

Allen is currently the favorite at -250 compared to Lamar’s +160. With just a game left against a tough Texans team, it remains to be seen how the Ravens star manages to turn things around. But he can always draw inspiration from his last two outings, which has massively bridged the gap between him and Allen.

Before the Steelers matchup, Lamar Jackson’s betting odds stood at +400, compared to the latest odds of +160. While it has to be said that fortune has played its part, with Josh Allen not looking his best of late, Lamar’s consistency throughout the season deserves recognition.

Moreover, with the latest reports confirming Allen’s injury, though minor, it seems the stars may be aligning for the Ravens quarterback.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

Share this article

Don’t miss these