“That’s Why Tom Brady Loves Me”: Rob Gronkowski Recalls Not Throwing the Ball To Other QBs Except Jameis Winston

On the latest episode of the Dudes on Dudes podcast, former teammates and New England Patriots legends, Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski kicked things off by discussing their history of working out with various QBs across the National Football League. However, there was a hilariously large discrepancy between the amount of workouts the two had shared with other signal callers.

“I used to throw a lot with Cassle, Leinart, all the L.A. guys.” Edelman continued to rattle off more names, such as “Russell Wilson, Carson Palmer, Jared Goff” prior to asking Gronkowski if they had ever thrown routes with any other QBs besides Tom Brady.

“I never really have, man. I always was loyal to my quarterback, Jules!” Gronkowski teased. “That’s why Tom Brady loves me the most! He knew you were going out to L.A. and throwing it with 50 other quarterbacks.”

The future hall of fame TE did admit that there was a single instance in which he did throw routes with someone else. “The only other quarterback, in my whole entire career that I threw with, was Jameis Winston. One time.”

After running into Winston while doing an event in Tampa, Florida, the two former Buccaneers spent the next afternoon together working on routes.

While the workout went great, according to Gronkowski, what ultimately impressed him was Jameis’ willingness to ask as many questions as he could.

“What I really liked about him was that he was intrigued that Tom Brady was my quarterback and he kept asking me questions about Tom because he wanted to learn.”

However, Gronkowski did maintain that “I never went too far in depth.” Can’t be out sharing his QB’s secrets.

Gronkowski’s relationship with Brady is well documented, as the rapport between the two directly led to them winning a total of five Super Bowls together. Gronkowski, who amassed 9,286 receiving yards, 621 receptions, and 92 receiving touchdowns throughout his 11-year career, clearly safeguarded both his relationship with Brady as well as the information that the two had gathered together throughout their time in the league.

With 1,389 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns in his playoff career, it’s obvious that Gronkowski was always one of Brady’s favorite targets when things mattered most. The seven-time Super Bowl champion and an all-time leader in career passing yards, passing touchdowns, pass attempts, and pass completions, Brady was never once shy about throwing the ball to Gronkowski.

From ball placement to release time, it’s suffice to say that the chemistry between these two players resulted in some of the best football that fans will ever get to experience. The two men may have gone in different directions following their respective retirements from the league, but it’s always great to see them share information that was previously considered to be private knowledge with the masses now that no one is looking to find a competitive edge against them on the football field.