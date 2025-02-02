“The Bills Trade Josh Allen for Aaron Rodgers”: Fans Explain Luka Dončić Trade for Anthony Davis in NFL Terms

The LA Lakers have pulled off one of the most incredible and unlikely trades in modern sports history. They are sending their star power forward, Anthony Davis, to the Mavericks for their star point guard, Luka Dončić. But that’s not all. LA is also sending Davis, Max Christie, and their 2029 first-round draft pick to Dallas in exchange for Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris, and of course, the Slovenian Sensation.

The deal includes a third team, Utah Jazz, who are receiving Jalen Hood and the Lakers and Mavs’ 2nd round pick to facilitate the trade.

While the blockbuster NBA trade sent shockwaves through the basketball world, leaving fans perplexed, NFL enthusiasts had just one question: What would be the NFL equivalent of this deal?

Someone explain this in NFL terms — CMFK (@idonttshower) February 2, 2025

Fans quickly began drawing comparisons, coming up with intriguing—yet often mismatched—NFL scenarios. One fan likened it to the Ravens trading an effective but aging Derrick Henry to the Bengals in exchange for Joe Burrow, the face of the Cincinnati franchise. Not to mention, Henry isn’t even a quarterback, so this trade literally makes no sense.

Others proposed the Bills trade Josh Allen—one of the league’s top quarterbacks—after an AFC Championship loss in exchange for the veteran and proven winner, Matt Stafford. One person even suggested that the Bills could trade Allen for Aaron Rodgers, although it’s unclear how this would work, since Rodgers isn’t even on a team and is contemplating retirement.

Another comparison involved the Vikings sending Justin Jefferson, a top-two receiver, to the Buccaneers for the consistent but older Mike Evans and a 2027 first-round pick.

Burrow’s name continued to appear in trade scenarios, with one fan suggesting the Lakers deal would be equal to the Bengals sending Burrow to the Steelers for pass-rushing star T.J. Watt—an elite but injury-prone defender.

Bengals trade Joe Burrow for Derrick Henry — Kyle Funk (@kylefunk17) February 2, 2025

Bills upset by not making the Super Bowl again trade Josh Allen to the Rams for Matthew Stanford who’s won a Super. Bowl. Best I got. — Lex Jurgen (@Lex_Jurgen) February 2, 2025

The Bills trade Josh Allen for Aaron Rodgers and a first round pick. — BigDawg JP (@bigDawgJP) February 2, 2025

Vikings trade Justin Jefferson for Mike evans and a 2027 first — Christoff (@Christoff89) February 2, 2025

Nah gotta be a QB. I am thinking Bengals trade Joe Burrow for TJ Watt. — Brandon Vise (@True_2_thebigbl) February 2, 2025

One trade that would actually be as surprising as the Luka-Anthony one is Burrow landing in Dallas in exchange for Dak Prescott and a first-round pick. But we can say for sure that both QBs are happy in their current situations.

Bengals trading Joe Burrow to the Cowboys for Dak and a first — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) February 2, 2025

While none of these comparisons are perfect, they highlight just how shocking the NBA trade felt to sports fans across the board.

The deal presents a major upside for the Lakers. Luka Dončić has at least a decade of elite basketball ahead of him and is poised to become the face of the franchise once LeBron James retires. Meanwhile, the Mavericks gain a dominant power forward in Anthony Davis, who they can rely on as a defensive center as well, while avoiding the burden of committing $346 million in guaranteed money to an injury-prone Luka.

Blockbuster three-team trades of this magnitude are rare in the NFL, but a few historical deals come to mind, such as the Colts’ acquisition of Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson in 1987. The trade involved multiple moving parts: First, the Colts sent linebacker Cornelius Bennett to the Bills for a 1988 first-round pick, plus a 1989 first- and second-round pick, along with running back Greg Bell.

Then, they packaged those newly acquired picks—along with running back Owen Gill—and sent them to the Rams in exchange for Dickerson.

Another comparable deal is the infamous 1989 Herschel Walker trade, which crippled the Vikings while laying the foundation for the Cowboys’ dynasty. Dallas received a haul of eight draft picks, including two first-rounders, three second-rounders, and a third-rounder, in exchange for Walker.

Additionally, running back Darrin Nelson, who was initially included in the trade, was redirected to the Chargers after refusing to play for Dallas.