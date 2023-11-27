Travis Kelce’s $2,300 Cardigan Steals the Show Before the Raiders Game

The AFC West powerhouses, the Chiefs and the Raiders met on the gridiron last night. However, it was Travis Kelce who caught everyone’s attention. It’s no secret that the star TE is flamboyant with his outfits, and his pregame looks never fail to impress the fans.

Ahead of the showdown, the Chiefs’ star was spotted heading to the locker room. He had his AirPods on and can be seen carrying his duffle bag. This clip soon went viral after the defending champs shared it on their X (formerly Twitter) page. Kelce‘s swanky outfit soon caught everyone’s attention, and it was the $2300 cardigan from Celine, which looked extremely unique.

Fans were head over heels for seeing Travis shine on the sidelines. However, some had concerns about the upcoming matchup.

A fan brought Travis’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, into the conversation, commenting, “What a Stud… Taylor you’re a lucky young lady ”

Another chimed in, writing, “Did Taylor tell him to wear black? That’s all I need to know”

However, this fan wasn’t impressed by the NFL star’s outfit, noting, “What is he wearing i’m crying”

A concerned fan wrote, “Cool, but he put up 20 yards last game. Let’s start Grey and see what happens?”

Another salty fan wrote, “I hope we’ve spent as much time on catch drills as we did on our appearance this week.”

According to Celine’s page, Travis Kelce’s long Cardigan is made of jacquard cotton. This knitwear comes only in blue, and it features a beautiful sunset with coconut trees. The sun is framed in a yellow and black color circle, and it gleams over orange and flora green-colored clouds. The black hue of the coconut tree only enhances the sunset view.

Travis Kelce’s Duffle Bag Had an Even More Expensive Price Tag

It can be said with certainty that every piece of clothing or jewelry that Travis Kelce wore had hefty price tags. However, the black duffle bag that he was seen carrying surpasses them all.

The beautifully braided duffle bag was made by Bottega Veneta, an Italian luxury brand. This medium-sized bag with a removable strap has a price tag of a whopping $5400. It’s made of 100% wool and has a single exterior side. This luxury bag comes in seven different colors with silver-finish hardware.

Killa Trav didn’t have much to contribute to the game last night, catching six receptions for 91 yards. However, the defending champs held their ground, winning with a comfortable 14-point lead. The Raiders had a great start with a 14-point lead, which was evened by the Chiefs at the end of the first half.

Harrison Butker’s beautiful kick, which led to a 1-yard touchdown from Isiah Pacheco, gave them a sweet 7-point lead. Mahomes added another touchdown to the Chiefs‘ tally after finding Rashee Rice for a 39-yard pass. Butker maintained his flawless season with a closing field goal and a final score of 31-17.