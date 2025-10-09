“This You? Lol”: Lamar Jackson Exposes Ravens Fan Unhappy With His Absence Due to Injury

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson gets ready to take the field during the second half of their game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Sept. 7, 2025. Image Credit: © Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Baltimore Ravens are learning the hard way what life looks like without Lamar Jackson. Since the 2x NFL MVP went down with a hamstring injury in Week 4 against the Chiefs, the Ravens’ offense has completely unravelled.

In Week 5, with backup Cooper Rush under center, Baltimore suffered a 44–10 blowout loss to the Houston Texans, their largest defeat since Jackson became the starter in 2019. And to make it worse, Rush also threw three interceptions, marking just the third time a Ravens QB has done so in the last six years.

At 1–4, with their playoff hopes slipping, frustration from the fanbase is understandable. Especially since Jackson has missed team practices before the Week 6 matchup against the strong Rams. As things stand, it’s very unlikely that we see Jackson back before the Week 7 bye week, which has only added to the fans’ impatience.

That frustration finally boiled over “X” yesterday, as one angry fan fired a shot at Jackson, writing:

“If Lamar Jackson don’t play this week, he’s out of my top 5. I’ve seen all the greats and GOATs play through injury, and if he don’t play this week, just sit the rest of the season.”

The post quickly went viral, sparking a heated debate across the fanbase. But it reached another level when a user named Jagger posted an alleged DM from Lamar Jackson himself, claiming that the two-time MVP had personally responded to his criticism.

“The man literally DM’d me when I called him out lmao. I’m a nobody,” Jagger wrote, attaching a screenshot of a chat from Jackson that read:

“Wtf I’m hurt you so weird [expletive] said another season bra it’s cool if you hate me but don’t lie. So the training staff saw a fake X-ray of an injured hamstring? People are so weird on these apps.”

This exchange caught fire instantly. A lot of Jackson’s fans instantly hounded the post, with one commenting, “How you’re a Ravens fan and think 8 would quit on this team?” But Jagger doubled down, replying, “He’s done it multiple times lmao.”

At that point, Jackson decided to take matters into his own hands and posted his own screenshot of their conversation to clear things up.

In the full version shared by Lamar, Jagger had initially sent a much longer message:

“Brother, take a second and read this: I’m 29 years old and have been a diehard Ravens fan since I was 5… I suffered a ruptured brain AVM, was in a coma for two weeks, and woke up on the day you signed your contract… My emotions obviously get the best of me at times. Just prove me wrong man.”

And as it turned out, Jackson couldn’t care less about the fan’s sob story and change in tone as he coldly replied in the chat:

“What does any of that have to do with the bs you said about me.”

The QB then posted the exchange on the “X” thread with a short, savage caption: “This you? Lol.”

The post naturally went viral, with fans rallying behind Jackson for standing up to what they saw as an unnecessary attack. Many also reminded critics that Lamar has repeatedly played through pain throughout his career … and that forcing a hamstring comeback too soon could risk reinjury and derail Baltimore’s season entirely.

So, while the Ravens’ struggles without their MVP are real, the narrative that Jackson has “quit” couldn’t be further from it. He’s simply letting his body heal, and as he just proved, he’s not afraid to call out anyone who twists that truth.

Because Lamar Jackson, in all honesty, has rarely failed to turn up in the regular season, despite question marks over his postseason credentials. The sample size and track record are simply too strong to raise such allegations around the QB.