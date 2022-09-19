6’3″ Patrick Mahomes flashed his NBA skills in massive high school slam dunk

Patrick Mahomes is best known for his football abilities with a baseball touch to it. However, Mahomes was no slouch on the court either.

Patrick Mahomes is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL right now. He won a Super Bowl and MVP in his first two seasons starting with the Kansas City Chiefs.

So far this year, Mahomes has led the Chiefs to a 2-0 record after throwing for 7 touchdowns and no interceptions. They dismantled the Arizona Cardinals and then scraped by the Los Angeles Chargers.

Great Team Win! Ton of room for improvement but way to find a way! #ChiefsKingdom — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) September 16, 2022

In almost every broadcast, Mahomes skills as a multi sport athlete are highlighted. With an MLB pitcher as his father, Mahomes grew up playing a lot of baseball and not as much football.

However, Mahomes also played basketball until high school where he had one of the nastiest dunks for a NFL quarterback.

Patrick Mahomes might have been an NBA player if he had wanted to

A video of Patrick Mahomes dunking on another player in high school has been going viral recently.

That time Patrick Mahomes caught a BODY in HS 😵 HBD @PatrickMahomes 🤞 pic.twitter.com/s7Z1JseQA1 — Overtime (@overtime) September 17, 2022

Mahomes is one of the latest quarterbacks who has grown up playing multiple sports during the seasons. In the older times, quarterbacks would find a way to play football during all seasons, even when it wasn’t football season.

Conversely, Mahomes played basketball, football, and baseball growing up. Each of the sports has a respective season during which they are the most popular to play.

Mahomes is currently on a quest to win another Super Bowl trophy after winning his first very early on his career. Let us see how the year goes without Tyreek Hill and only Travis Kelce.

