A Month Before Super Bowl LVII, Richard Sherman Had Boldly Called Joe Burrow a Better QB Than Josh Allen

While Super Bowl LVII was all about Patrick Mahomes, the conversation about the best QBs in the league also revolved around Joe Burrow and Josh Allen. Talking on the same lines, around a month before last season’s Super Bowl, Richard Sherman had made a bold statement about Bengals and Bills’ star QBs.

While narrating the list of his elite QBs, renowned analyst Richard Sherman stated that Joe Burrow has easily outperformed Bills quarterback Josh Allen over the years. Therefore, he felt that the Bengals quarterback ranked way higher than his Buffalo counterpart, who has failed to live up to the hype surrounding him.

Richard Sherman Declared Joe Burrow as the second-best QB in the NFL

Richard Sherman was full of praise for Joe Burrow back in January 2023, when the latter had just led the Cincinnati Bengals to a magnificent Divisional round playoffs victory over none other than Josh Allen’s Bills. Sherman had highlighted that Burrow is the second-best quarterback in the NFL behind Patrick Mahomes.

According to Sherman, Josh Allen has fallen behind the mark in the past couple of seasons which has been evident in his throwing capabilities. Although the 25-year-old has raked in similar numbers to Burrow, Sherman claimed that he has not looked comfortable on either the tape or the gridiron, making a number of unusual moves in offensive plays. Allen has also failed to lead the Bills into a Super Bowl yet, and that is another big factor why he doesn’t get into the conversation of elite quarterbacks.

“When you talk about the elite quarterback conversation, Burrow needs to be over Josh Allen every single time. You can’t put him over Mahomes. Mahomes has been MVP and is likely will be MVP this season, but then it’s Burrow. It’s not Josh Allen. Allen’s stats may look similar to last year, but it does not look the same on tape. He did not look comfortable, he was just throwing it into coverage a lot of times,” Sherman stated in the debate about the best quarterbacks in the NFL on ‘The Volume‘.

“I’m tired of people giving credit where credit is not due. Josh Allen, I mean last year we were giving him the hype, that if they would have had a shot in overtime and got the ball back, he could have won that game. We gave him credit. Credit’s up, I need results and the results weren’t there,” Sherman had stated, further strengthening his argument.

Joe Burrow had a better season than Josh Allen in 2022/23

Richard Sherman’s assessment of Burrow being ahead of Josh Allen also stands true if we compare their major statistics from last season. During the 2022/23 season, Joe Burrow trumped Allen in pass completions, passing yards, touchdowns and completion percentages. Burrow threw for 4,475 yards last season completing 68.3% (414-for-606), with 35 TDs and 12 INTs, while Allen recorded 4,283 passing yards, going 359-for-567 (63.3%) with 35 TDs and 14 INTs.

Not only last season, but Joe Burrow also has a better overall record, especially considering the fact that he led the Bengals to their first Super Bowl game in 33 years in the 2021/22 season. Burrow also seems to be the clear winner between the two in terms of post-season success, boasting a 5-2 record, while Allen has a 4-4 record. However, this stats can undergo massive transformation in a matter of season and Bills fans would be hoping big Josh to do exactly that this year.