The Drake Curse Gets Blamed for Sauce Gardner and the Jets’ Abysmal Season

Samnur Reza
Published

Odell Beckham Jr., Drake, and Sauce Gardner

Odell Beckham Jr. (left), Drake (middle), and Sauce Gardner (right) / Credit – Instagram

After two record-breaking seasons with the New York Jets, something seems truly off with Sauce Gardner. He became the first-ever cornerback to earn two back-to-back All-Pro nods in his first two seasons. But now, Gardner is struggling week in and week out, and fans believe it has something to do with the Drake Curse.

If you aren’t aware, the ‘Drake Curse’ is a topic that online fans, sleuths find very intriguing. Time and time again, the Canadian rapper has found himself on the losing side — whether it’s losing huge bets on sports teams or being blamed for someone’s downfall, all because of a simple pose. And that’s exactly what he did with Gardner earlier this year.

Back in April, Gardner took to X to share a picture that was nothing short of star-studded. In it, he can be seen doing the ‘Rock on’ pose, while Drake and NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. also look into the lens, all serious and dressed in swanky clothing. But could this unexpected collab be the reason why Gardner is no longer playing well? Longtime Jets fan Zoo Krueger sure thinks so.

Krueger took to X to share the very picture that Gardner posted earlier this year, albeit cropping OBJ out. In the caption, he wrote, “This explains sauces down year.”

Not surprisingly, several fans were on the same page. And why wouldn’t they be? Even Odell Beckham Jr. has significantly struggled this season, tallying not even a single touchdown in six games played.

While some threw shades at the Canadian rapper for being a bad omen, others stated that even the Jets were affected by the curse.

Gardner has faced intense criticism in the past few weeks for his abysmal performance. Especially for his missed tackle against the Cardinals in Week 10. His failed attempts against the run have also been a problem. This could hurt his stock, which will likely impact his contract negotiations in 2025. However, his teammates are still singing high praises of the star cornerback.

Is Sauce Gardner the best CB in the league?

Along with Gardner, the NY Jets’ defense has been abysmal this year. But the heat has been more intense on the cornerback, as expectations were very high going into the season. Everyone thought they would finally break the playoff drought. Unfortunately, the team has already bid farewell to their playoff hopes ahead of the bye week.

However, contrary to the fan sentiment, Gardner has been a key player for his teammate Garrett Wilson. During his appearance on Cleats and Convos, the wide receiver was asked which defensive backs he would rank at the top. And without skipping a beat, Wilson chose Gardner.

“It really depends. It’s a tough question for real. But we got one, Sauce is the best in the league… He’s raw too now. That boy can ball. Yeah, he’s solid.”

After the bye week, the Jets will lock horns against the Seahawks. Hopefully, this one-week rest gives Gardner enough time to rest and return to form.

