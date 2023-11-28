“The Dude Had Met Her For 45 Seconds”: Mike McDaniel Clears the Air About “Stealing” a Girl From His Player

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel addressed the viral story of how he met his wife, Katie, after it gained attention over the weekend. McDaniel aimed to provide additional context, hoping to present a more favorable portrayal than the broadcast version did during the Dolphins’ recent win over the New York Jets.

While coaching running backs in the NFL, McDaniel playfully warned a player about dancing with a girl. He said, “Or you’re not playing with this team next year,” legendary commentator Al Michaels recalled. However, irony struck when McDaniel himself joined the dance floor and ended up marrying the same girl four years later.

During the Miami Dolphins’ weekly press conference, McDaniel clarified a story that took a different narrative. He said that the story about him threatening to cut a player for dancing with the girl that he later married got a bit twisted. Apparently, it was all in good fun, just a joke between him and the player.

“It was a cool, light-hearted story that took a turn,” McDaniels added, “The skeleton of the story is correct, but there are a couple of important caveats.“

McDaniel insisted it was exaggerated, like, he couldn’t actually cut the guy over dance moves. He also made it clear that he did not engage in any inappropriate behavior with someone’s significant other.

Mike McDaniel Detailed How His Wife Reacted to the Viral Story

Mike McDaniel addressed rumors about him supposedly “stealing” the girl from his player, clarifying that the incident was a unique scenario. The player, Steve Baylark, apparently got the joke when McDaniels made it.

“My wife was talking about me stealing people’s girl. The dude had met her for 45 seconds…. It was a very unique scenario,” the Dolphins coach added, “I feel like I was painted out to be a D-bag, it wasn’t like that at all.”

McDaniels, now with a family, sees it as a good decision. And guess what? That quirky incident in Sacramento? It actually helped him get back into coaching in the NFL.

Katie Hemstalk and McDaniel exchanged vows in 2014, marking the beginning of their journey as a married couple. Their family expanded in 2020 with the birth of their daughter, Alya June. Currently residing in Miami, the family of three has built a life together.

The couple’s union was celebrated in a picturesque outdoor ceremony in Ashburn, Virginia, situated just outside Washington D.C. Back then, McDaniel served as a wide receivers coach for the Washington Commanders.