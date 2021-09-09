“The gap between Tom Brady and Jerry Rice is from here to Pluto”: Skip Bayless doubles down on his take of Bucs QB being the NFL GOAT

FS1 analyst Skip Bayless believes that Tom Brady is the greatest football player of all time and that it’s not even close.

The GOAT debate, in any sport, is a never-ending one. Different people have different opinions and there is no unanimity whatsoever. In football, however, most people agree that Tom Brady is the GOAT. There are a few outliers, but Brady usually dominates the top spot.

Brady’s accolades speak for themselves. 7x Super Bowl champion, more than any franchise in NFL history. 5x Super Bowl MVP, 3x NFL MVP, and many more. All that, combined with what the QB spot means in the game of football, has pretty much established Brady as the GOAT.

Read also: “Tom Brady Will Piss You Off Just To See If You Mess Up”: DeMarcus Ware Delivers a Stern Warning to Cowboys Rookie Micah Parsons Ahead of Season Opener vs. Buccaneers

Who all are in contention for the top spot with Tom Brady?

The two players, apart from Brady, who is mentioned the most in the GOAT debate, are WR Jerry Rice and LB Lawrence Taylor.

Jerry Rice played in the NFL from 1985 to 2004. In that time span, he won 3 Super Bowls. He won an NFL MVP award and was Super Bowl MVP. Rice holds the record in all-purpose TDs (208), receptions (1549), receiving yards (23546), and receiving TDs (197). He was inducted into the HOF in 2010.

LB Lawrence Taylor played in the league from 1981 to 1993. All his seasons were with the New York Giants. In that span, he won 2 Super Bowls. He is still the last defensive player to win NFL MVP (1986). Taylor won the defensive player of the year award three times – 1981, 1982, and 1986.

Safe to say, both these players have a good argument of being up there with Brady

Skip Bayless believes that Brady is the GOAT, without question

FS1 analyst and sports pundit Skip Bayless has always been a strong admirer of Tom Brady and his play. He believes that Brady is the greatest football player of all time, bar none. His co-host, HOFer Shannon Sharpe, however, always has something to say about that.

Sharpe says that there is a good case for both Rice and Taylor to be above Brady. Bayless, however, debates that the quarterback position is hands-down the most important position in the game and that, along with Brady’s accomplishments puts him above the two. He metaphorically says that the gap between Tom Brady and Jerry Rice, on the all-time list, is like from Earth to Pluto.

Is Brady the greatest football player ever? “The gap in value from Tom Brady to Jerry Rice is from here to Pluto. This is no disrespect to Jerry or LT, but they play positions that cannot dominate the game the way a QB can. And Brady is THE QB of all-time.” — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/n42pqbIwiU — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) September 8, 2021

The GOAT debate is obviously very subjective and everyone has an opinion of their own. Brady has a really, really good case of being on the top, maybe more than anyone in any other sport. But there will always be a group of people who will dispute his greatness, no matter what he does to add to his resume.