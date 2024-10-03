The Giants Almost Landed Jayden Daniels if GM Joe Schoen Had Listened to His Son

Back in July, Jayden Daniels was berated online after a clip from HBO’s Hard Knocks showed the QB miserably failing to impress Giants head coach Brian Daboll. The future NFL quarterback was tasked with writing up a play on the whiteboard while Daboll described it.

The highly touted prospect out of LSU forgot to accurately recite the play back to the head coach and even omitted the pass protection. And as expected, the head coach and the front office decided to look past the QB prospect.

A few months later, this has arguably become one of the biggest mistakes the franchise has ever made. Their decision to roll the dice on Daniel Jones has failed in a spectacular fashion, with the team currently standing at 1-3. Meanwhile, the Washington Commanders, the team that drafted Daniels, boast a record of 1-3, thanks in large part to the rookie quarterback.

However, while Coach Daboll and GM Schon overlooked the quarterback in their assessment, Schon’s son, Carson, did see potential in him. It’s quite admirable too, especially considering that Daniels didn’t make a positive impression in his interview.

In a resurfaced clip from the Hard Knocks show, Carson can be heard saying, “You only get this job once. You need to try to win,” after his father asks who he would choose. He, of course, chose Daniels.

HIRE THIS KID: #Giants GM Joe Schoen’s son wanted his dad to trade up and draft Jayden Daniels “YOU ONLY GET THIS JOB ONCE, YOU NEED TO TRY TO WIN.” Daniels is now making history for the rival Commanders pic.twitter.com/u5ITCWRUnZ — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) October 3, 2024

In the four games Daniels played, the rookie quarterback has already accumulated 7 combined touchdowns. He also threw for 897 yards on 87 passes, while getting intercepted just once.

So, it’s no wonder that several fans and analysts alike are arguing that Daniels should be in the early MVP conversation. However, there are still a few who remain unconvinced.

Dan Orlovsky snubs Daniels from MVP conversation

On the latest episode of ‘First Take,’ the former NFL quarterback called it an “overreaction” that Daniels was being considered for the regular season MVP. For Orlovsky, it’s too early in the season to entertain such discussions.

The leading analyst hopes to see Daniels face tougher opponents and secure wins against them before considering him for the MVP award, something CJ Stroud accomplished in his debut season with the Texans.

“Until they go and play a really good team, and he plays that way against a really good defense again, beat a good team with a good defense, and then, he’s going to get into that conversation just like (CJ) Stroud last year.”

Orlovsky sure has a point, but it’s referred to as an “early” MVP conversation for a reason. The Commanders are set to face the Browns and the Ravens in the coming weeks, and if the Jayden Daniels-led team can secure a win, their playoff berth will be much easier to achieve—especially considering that their upcoming schedule is quite favorable.

As for the Giants, it’s not really even a conversation that they will make the post-season this year. However, if they had a quarterback like Daniels in their ranks, the story would have been different.

Jones has been abysmal once again, coming off an injury and barely able to run the ball. He currently boasts a 3-yard-per-carry average. His deep ball completions are another issue, as the QB has seen just one pass of 30+ yards caught this year. These issues, among several others, could have been addressed if Daniels had been selected by the franchise.

Then again, things aren’t always that easy. So, what do you think? Would Jayden Daniels have been a good fit in the Big Apple? Let us know in the comments.