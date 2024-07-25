Daniel Jones Reacts to Giants’ QB Pursuit Before NFL Draft

Dec 31, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants injured quarterback Daniel Jones (8) watches warmups before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Not long ago were the New York Giants on an ambitious hunt for a top quarterback. They were so determined to snag a future star that they even tried trading up for the No. 3 pick from their No. 6 slot. But despite their best efforts, the plan didn’t really work out. And after a long ordeal, the one who remains at the helm is Daniel Jones.

Advertisement

After spending the majority of last season on the bench due to a neck injury, Jones has been cleared for training camp and is slated to take all the first-team reps. However, it wouldn’t have been as straightforward if the team had opted for a rookie QB instead of wideout Malik Nabers in this NFL draft.

Despite the tricky situation and everything that unfolded during the offseason, Jones has no hard feelings. In a recent address, the 36-year-old QB did acknowledge that he wasn’t ‘excited’ about the Giants hosting other QBs, but he understands that it’s part of the business.

“I wasn’t excited when they were hosting other quarterbacks. But I understand it’s a business. They have a job to do, and I have a job to do. I’m grateful for the opportunity I have and excited to play football.”

Daniel Jones says he wasn’t “excited” when the Giants were hosting quarterbacks ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, but he understood the situation: “They have a job to do, I have a job to do…grateful for the opportunity I have and excited to play football” pic.twitter.com/oetdOBMD1M — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) July 24, 2024

Notably, the 4-year, $160 million contract that the Giants handed to Jones makes him difficult to move, firmly locking him into their plans for the foreseeable future. Nevertheless, Jones is proving he’s up for the challenge. Head coach Brian Daboll also affirmed that Jones will take all the reps with the first-string offense, and the team is confidently moving forward with him.

With the Giants keeping a close eye on Jones’ recovery from a torn ACL, this season will be extremely important for him. He’ll need to show he’s worth the long-term investment the Giants have made, especially with the expectations laid out straight.

Jones’ Expectations for 2024: Health, O-Line, and Motivation

During their recent press conference following training camp, head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen were candid about Jones’ status and the team’s expectations of him. Schoen explained clearly and concisely: “We need better in 2024.”

“We need better in 2024” Joe Schoen is asked about his expectations for Daniel Jones heading into this season: pic.twitter.com/Ew8qQQJy8U — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) July 24, 2024

Coach Daboll, on the other hand, emphasized the uncertainty surrounding Jones’ recovery from his ACL injury, which influenced the decision they nearly made before the draft:

“We communicated with Daniel throughout the process and went through that process not knowing Daniel was going to be here today and full go 100%. We didn’t know what it was going to look like tomorrow. He’s 8 months off an ACL.”

Despite a guaranteed $82 million last year, Jones faces a make-or-break season. His performance will be crucial, not just for his future with the Giants but also for proving his value amidst the level of competition breeding in the NFL.