Who sang the National Anthem at the Super Bowl? Super Bowl 56 National Anthem singer

National Anthem Singer: The National Anthem is a staple of any US sporting event, and the singer for the Super Bowl is chosen very carefully.

There are also usually many prop bets about how long the Anthem will last, setting an over/under on around 1:45 for the totality of it.

The National Anthem is also usually preceeded by a singer performing ‘America is Beautiful.’ This year, Jhene Aiko performed that song.

Who sang the National Anthem for Super Bowl 56?

Mickey Guyton was the singer for the National Anthem, and she sang a very beautiful rendition of the song.

The song did go over 1 minute 45 seconds in case you were wondering about the bet, but that’s that.

Guyton has previously been on stage at the Grammy Awards, the American Music Awards, the CMA Awards, the CMT Music Awards, the Academy of Country Music Awards and even the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

