The Los Angeles Rams Owe the City of Saint Louis $820 Million and Their Owner Is Going To Pay

Aug 19, 2021; Agoura, CA, USA; The LA Rams logo is seen at the entrance to the Los Angeles Rams headquarters. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams made the move from Saint Louis back to Los Angeles in 2016 and will now pay the remaining amount.

The Los Angeles Rams were a long time team of Saint Louis until the 2016 season. After 20 seasons of playing in Saint Louis, the Rams decided to move back to LA.

The reasons for this move are simple and understandable to everyone. In a league where owners are constantly trying to maximize profit, moving to an attractive market is the best way to generate revenue.

Not to mention, Los Angeles is a much better free agent destination compared to Saint Louis. Just ask players like Jalen Ramsey, Odell Beckham Jr, and even Matthew Stafford. The location of Los Angeles even lured basketball superstar LeBron James to a team that wasn’t so good at the time.

However, the move created a lot of trouble for the owner as the fans in Saint Louis still held the Rams beloved. The city of Saint Louis was also not happy as they poured a lot of money into the team just for them to relocate.

The NFL and LA Rams may be headed to court. The city of St. Louis says the NFL improperly benefitted from the Rams relocation through: – The team’s $550M relocation fee

– Increase in franchise value Now, a judge has denied the NFL’s motion to dismiss. Trial is set for January. pic.twitter.com/nBLLUsJwwO — Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 17, 2021

How did they decide to resolve the situation?

In light of these events, the city of Saint Louis and Stan Kroenke, the Rams owner, have been going back and forth to reach on an agreement on how to move forward. After heading to court and having multiple parties involved, the sides have settled on a deal.

According to the Pat McAfee show, Stan Kroenke has agreed to pay $820 million dollars to Saint Louis over the next 30 years. At first, it seems like a large amount but for an owner benefitting from a sports team in LA, it isn’t much over the span of 30 years.

However, the funding that Saint Louis is going to receive will help the city in any way that the local government sees fit. It is finally a resolution to the ongoing dispute between the NFL and the city.

With all this going on, the Rams are gearing up to face the San Francisco 49ers who are coming off a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Rams are coming off of their bye week in hopes of breaking a 7 game losing streak to the 49ers in the regular season.

