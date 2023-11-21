“The Media is Killing My Guy Zach Wilson”: Chad Ochocinco Johnson Delivers a Mature Take on the Jets QB After Loss Against Bills

In the aftermath of the New York Jets‘ disheartening 32-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills, quarterback Zach Wilson found himself at the center of intense media scrutiny. The Jets’ performance was lackluster, managing only 155 yards of total offense against the Bills, who effectively snapped their two-game losing streak.

Wilson’s personal stats painted a picture of struggle: 7 completions out of 15 attempts for 81 yards, a single touchdown, an interception, and being sacked five times. His quarterback rating stood at a mere 57.9.

While Wilson faced harsh criticism and trolling from many quarters, former NFL wide receiver Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson offered a refreshing perspective on the young quarterback’s situation. On his podcast ‘Night Cap’ with Shannon Sharpe, Johnson expressed deep frustration, not with Wilson but with the media’s treatment of him.

Defending Wilson, he said, “I’m not even playing, but it’s so frustrating for me…The media is killing my guy, Zach Wilson.” Johnson empathized with Wilson’s teammates like Garrette Wilson, Allen Lazard, and Brees, acknowledging their collective desire for success.

He highlighted the negative impact of media scrutiny on an athlete’s mental state, especially if they’re not accustomed to such pressure. “I operate differently,” Johnson said, explaining how criticism fueled him but recognizing that Wilson might not respond similarly.

He longed to see Wilson bounce back, to display the talent and promise he had shown in college. Co-host Shannon offered a counterpoint, suggesting that criticism can be warranted when performance is lacking. Johnson agreed but clarified that his concern was with the overall media narrative that seemed excessively focused on Wilson.

Zach Wilson’s Post-Game Reflections

Addressing the media post-game, Wilson conveyed a mix of frustration and understanding regarding his performance and subsequent benching. “Yeah, frustrated, but I get it,” he began. “We’ve got to score; we’ve got to be in games. When it’s consecutive weeks of just doing nothing on offense, change has got to be made.”

He acknowledged the team’s inability to convert plays into points, despite what seemed like a solid game plan by the coaches. “Everything felt really hard,” Wilson admitted, giving credit to the opposing team’s efforts and recognizing the need for improvement.

The debate around Zach Wilson is more than just about a game; it’s about the challenges young athletes face in the professional arena. Johnson’s words remind us that while performance is key in sports, the human element should not be overlooked.