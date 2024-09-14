Several Players in the NFL Have Had More Concussions Than Tua Tagovailoa — Denzel Ward Had 5: Insider

Sep 12, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg (74) and tight end Jonnu Smith (9) attend to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) after an apparent injury during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s playing career is hanging in the balance after he suffered his third diagnosed concussion in his Week 2 game against the Bills. With no clear return timetable and considering his past head injuries, Tua’s retirement talks for the sake of his health are doing rounds — once again. However, NFL insider Tom Pelissero has highlighted several other possibilities.

On the Rich Eisen Show, Pelissero set aside the retirement rumors, which also surfaced two years ago when Tagovailoa suffered a similar concussion. He believes that the QB will pass all the protocols in the coming days and make a comeback if that’s what he wishes to do.

Tua has already consulted with top doctors around the country in recent years for his previous injury. Thus, Pelissero believes that the Dolphins player wouldn’t have made a comeback if he had any doubts. The only factors that might keep the QB off the gridiron now are himself and his family, if they feel the decision would be wrong, as Pelissero argued.

And Tua isn’t the only player dealing with concussions. For example, Cleveland Browns CB Denzel Ward has suffered a total of five concussions—the most recent occurring in August 2024 during practice. Yet, he has no intention of hanging up his cleats anytime soon and played in the Browns’ Week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Switching focus to the NFL’s Concussion Protocol, Pelissero also explained how it is laid down to protect players where only independent neurologists can take the final call on a player’s comeback.

This is why, given the kind of hoopla fans, the media, and former NFL players are creating, Pelissero feels Tua will not be swayed by outside voices. Whatever decision he makes—it will be deeply personal.

That said, while it is true that Browns CB Denzel Ward continues to play despite suffering five concussions, there also exist players who have taken the retirement route due to the fear of long-term effects.

Take former Panthers LB Luke Kuechly, for example. He retired in his prime after suffering three concussions in the span of three seasons.

The late Titans star Frank Wycheck, famous for his part in the “Music City Miracle,” left the game after two concussions in 2003. Later, he revealed in 2017 that he had CTE and tragically passed away after suffering a fall at his home.

Former 49ers TE Jordan Reed also retired at 30 after receiving advice from doctors about the life risks of continued play following multiple concussions. According to reports, he suffered from mental fatigue, anxiety, depression, and tinnitus, at the end of his career.

Chris Borland’s story is more unfortunate since he retired at just 24 after playing in just one NFL season due to the fear of head trauma. Similarly, Kylie Fitts retired at 27 after too many concussions—citing safety concerns.

With that being said, it will be interesting to see how this story develops. Considering that the QB has already been seen at the team facility and the nature of his contract with the team, it’s highly unlikely he will decide to call it quits now.