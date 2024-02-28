Tyreek Hill Lawsuit: Dolphins QB Again Lands in Trouble With the Law as Shocking Assault Allegations Emerge

In one of the bizarre cases of the week, Tyreek Hill has been accused of assault after the star wideout allegedly responded in a “fit of rage” post getting shoved by model/social media influencer, Sophie Hall. The bizarre part about this whole ordeal is the fact that Tyreek got accidentally shoved by Hall because the former allegedly asked the latter to rush him during a “defensive line vs offensive line” exercise.

Hall’s accidental shoving enraged Tyreek. This led to him allegedly returning the favor, as he “charged into [Hall] violently and with great force.” Hall was visibly hurt. But Tyreek brushed her complaints off at the scene and allegedly asked her to use an ice pack to alleviate pain. Following her return home, a visit to an orthopedist revealed a leg fracture and needed metal implantation, claimed the social media influencer. She was at the NFL star’s house as she paid for her son to attend one of Tyreek’s training camps.

Hall alleged that the star wideout sent her DMs on Instagram inviting her to “come a day early so (he) and mom (Hall) can hang.” The 29-year-old NFL star also gave her his number.

The timeline of this event is from the second week of June. On June 28, Hall reached his Southwest Ranches estate with the travel arrangements all being done by Tyreek. After the football drill debacle, she filed a lawsuit against Hill last week in Florida as the leg injury still gives her pain and weakness to date.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time that the Dolphins WR has found himself in legal trouble.

Tyreek Hill Gets Into Trouble With Dual Paternity Lawsuits

Tyreek Hill, despite stunning NFL stats, has been marred with off-field controversies throughout his career. From domestic assault charges in 2015 to abuse allegations in 2019, legal turmoil has never left his life. The most recent charge before the Sophie Hall case was the duel paternity lawsuit laid on the NFL star by two women, Brittany Lackner and Kimberly Kaylee Baker.

The duo last year claimed that Hill is the father of their children born shockingly in the year he married his long-time fiancée Keeta Vaccaro. The women filed the case against Tyreek as they believe that the $2500 monthly paid by him is “woefully inadequate” to raise a baby. Both Lackner and Baker reportedly confirmed the fatherhood with a prenatal paternity test. The duo argued that Hill makes $30 million a year salary with the Dolphins and getting only $2500 a month is a grave injustice.

Lackner, one of the first to file the suit faces the pain more as she is unemployed and on Medicaid, as per the Daily Mail. Hill attempted to dismiss Baker’s case, but his efforts faced hurdles with arguments surrounding jurisdiction and parental responsibility. If Lackner and Baker win the cases, Hill will have to pay them an additional sum, like he pays his ex-partner Crystal Espinal, who receives $13,500 a month to raise their three children.