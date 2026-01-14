Eagles News: Is Greg Roman the Best Candidate to Replace OC Kevin Patullo?

After a 2025 season that felt all too familiar for the Philadelphia Eagles following a similar collapse in 2023, they did the same thing again: fired their offensive coordinator. This time, it was Kevin Patullo who got the axe, as head coach Nick Sirianni announced a new direction for the team on offense this Tuesday.

The offensive coordinator turnover in the City of Brotherly Love is becoming excessive. Quarterback Jalen Hurts was drafted in 2020 and has now completed his sixth season. He will be looking at his sixth different play-caller in 2026. But even with that short shelf life, the offensive coordinator job in Philly remains a coveted role.

The amount of talent they have at every position, from quarterback to running back to pass-catchers and offensive linemen, is nearly unmatched in the league. There will be many interested candidates. Emmanuel Acho says that fired Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman could be the perfect fit for the job.

“Greg Roman dominates with running QBs,” Acho said on his podcast, Speakeasy. “Colin Kaepernick, nobody, Greg Roman, goes to a Super Bowl. Lamar Jackson obviously somebody, but Greg Roman, unanimous MVP.”

“Greg Roman can take your limited ability and maximize your limited ability. Jalen Hurts obviously is limited as a passer. You go out there, you get Greg Roman. Greg Roman, Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts. You realize what he would do with that?” Acho continued.

Colin Kaepernick, Lamar Jackson, and even Justin Herbert over the last two years with the Chargers to an extent. Roman has consistently built offenses around quarterbacks who run the football, and he almost always fields one of the top rushing attacks in the league. He had the No. 1 run unit in football during his two years with the Buffalo Bills in 2015 and 2016, when his quarterback was Tyrod Taylor.

And while this wasn’t the case in Buffalo, generally, when you can run the football, you have success. Roman went to a Super Bowl with the 49ers in 2012, the Ravens were perennial contenders with him at the helm, and the Chargers have returned to relevance since he arrived. Acho also pointed out another reason why Roman’s scheme could work with the Eagles: A.J. Brown’s likely departure.

“Greg Roman only needs one good receiver. He does not need two. He can’t even utilize two,” Acho argued, adding,

“Remember the San Francisco 49ers. They had Vernon Davis, they had Delanie Walker, they had Anquan Boldin. … When Greg Roman was with the Ravens, Hollywood Brown. Greg Roman only needs one good receiver… And what is Jalen Hurts capable of feeding? One good receiver. He’s not capable of feeding both.”

Brown has been humming and hawing all year about his role in the Eagles’ offense, and after his drop late in that playoff upset loss, it’s likely the disgruntled wideout is moved this offseason. That sets up for a run-based offense that can feature DeVonta Smith—who had the same issues as Brown but was much more professional about how he dealt with them—as the WR1. It may not be as exciting, but it could be more productive and reliable.