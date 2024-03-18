mobile app bar

“No Way Zach Wilson Is Gonna Be On the Jets”: Superfan Rich Eisen Pulls the Plug on 2021 QB Draft Class Except Trevor Lawrence

Utsav Khanna
Published

Rich Eisen, Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson Credits: USA Today

The 2021 QB class has fallen apart. Trevor Lawrence is the last man standing. Still in the same team as the one that drafted him and starting for them, he comes from a draft class that perfectly explains how wrong predictions are in this business. Four out of the five QB picks from that class have found new homes. And a lot of controversy during their exit.

While Justin Fields’ case was debated for months, Mac Jones was traded quickly. For the longest time, fans and media were convinced that it will be almost impossible for Steelers to move on from Kenny Pickett. But they did. And now he’s an Eagle. And Fields is sitting in Pittsburgh, while Mac Jones is now going to be the backup for, you guessed it, Trevor Lawrence. There was also Trey Lance, who was already on his way out of San Francisco last year.

And that leaves us with Zach Wilson. The most unique case out of all these budding quarterbacks. Taken 2nd overall, New York had high hopes from him. And he could’ve actually had a great career with them, if a generational play caller had not simply fallen into the lap of the Jets. Aaron Rodgers entry probably cut any scope for development that Wilson had in New York. And now it is almost clear that he will also face the same fate as majority of his draft class quarterbacks did.

Speaking on the development, Jets super fan Rich Eisen chimed in, “There’s no way Zach Wilson is gonna be on the Jets. Unless, what, he’s sitting there as a third stringer, holding a clipboard? He was told that he’s gonna be sent somewhere. He’ll just be cut, if that’s the case. And we’ll see because I’m sure Joe Douglas is no hurry to cut Zach Wilson. 2nd overall pick and being cut? It’s not what you wanna have on your general manager resume.” 

Rich Eisen Believes Mac Jones Will Not Start a Game for Jaguars

In further comments on the status of the 2021 QB class, Eisen talked about Mac Jones moving closer to home with Jacksonville. But he also says, “I don’t think he’ll start a game for Jacksonville. The only way he does is if  Trevor Lawrence gets hurt.”

Once drafted to be the successor to Tom Brady’s throne in New England, today Mac Jones is going to fill in for Trevor Lawrence in garbage time of already decided games. Whether that gets him noticed and in a starting role elsewhere remains to be seen. But as far as Jacksonville is concerned, it might just be a place where we get to see the upside and downside of picking quarterbacks in drafts.

Utsav Khanna

Utsav Khanna

Utsav Khanna, an NFL journalist with a keen eye for the game, has been covering the sport for the past two years, trying to bring the most interesting stories from and around the game. Armed with a degree in English Journalism from the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication, he transitioned from a background in Public Relations to pursue his passion for sports reporting. Having penned over 200 insightful articles, he tries to bring in all the perspectives while writing as the NFL probably as one of the most intricate ecosystems in all of sports. A fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, he admires the way Coach Mike Tomlin makes players buy-in into a system and entrusts them in challenging situations.

