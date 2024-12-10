mobile app bar

“The Metamorphosis Has Begun”: Cowboys Fans React After Spotting Something Green in Jerry Jones’ Hair

Suresh Menon
Published

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones walks off the field before the game between the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys at Northwest Stadium.

Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones walks off the field before the game between the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

While the Cowboys have put up lackluster performances this season, what hasn’t been lackluster is their owner Jerry Jones’ vigor for his team. However, the question remains: How long can he sustain this enthusiasm? It’s no surprise that the octogenarian is aging, and based on recent footage, the signs have never been more visible.

Speaking to reporters after the Cowboys’ recent loss against the Bengals, a close camera angle revealed something unusual on Jerry Jones’ head—a slimy green substance, or a blemish or mark, in the middle of his scalp. Since the observation, NFL fans have been buzzing online, speculating about what the green substance could be.

The wittiest theory by netizens saw them equating the green spot to money spouting out of the billionaire’s head. “He’s a billionaire with money growing out his head,” hilariously wrote one such netizen.

The majority, however, couldn’t stop cracking jokes about how Jerry’s green spot, remarking that he is either transforming into a Grinch or spending time with Shrek (a fictional ogre character).

Meanwhile, sensible and kindhearted netizens urged the NFL world not to make a big deal out of the spot’s appearance. They rightly argued that such rashes are normal with age.

Lastly, the Cowboys fans hilariously reasoned the spot’s presence as a stress marker. “What being a Cowboys fan does to you,” the user wrote.

Unfortunately for the Cowboys, the on-field situation is even worse, as they lost yet again due to silly errors. Jerry Jones was also not happy with his team, especially with the game-costing mistake by cornerback Amani Oruwariye.

Had the cornerback let the ball roll rather than letting it slip through his hands, the Cowboys could have gained crucial yards, giving them a chance to at least tie the game.

Regardless, things didn’t go as they could have, and Jerry Jones passively expressed his disappointment. He seemingly wanted to criticize his player but chose to refrain while emphasizing the magnitude of his mistake.

“I don’t know if we say anything to him,” Jones said. “We made the mistakes out there. That mistake we made at the end… it was very impactful, is all I can say.”

All that said, it’s hard to see the Cowboys qualifying for the postseason, currently with a 5-8 record. It will be yet another season-long wait for Jerry and Cowboys fans to see the team win the Super Bowl.

