“The More I Think About It the More It Makes Sense”: Julian Edelman Is Strongly Convinced by Bill Belichick’s Move to College Football

While most NFL fans have still not come to terms with Bill Belichick’s move to college football, former Patriots star Julian Edelman sees a lot of merit in the decision.

In a recent appearance on NFL on Fox, Edelman listed why Belichick’s move to UNC shouldn’t be as head-scratching as it has been for many. He did concede that it would be odd to see the best NFL coach of all time in college football, but the decision to go to Carolina started making sense to Edelman when he recalled Belichick’s knack for getting the best out of his players.

“It’s the most surprising thing in the history of anything to me that the greatest NFL football coach is not gonna be in the NFL, but the more I think about it, the more it makes sense,” Edelman said.

Be it Belichick’s role in Edelman’s transition from a quarterback to a wide receiver in the NFL or turning a sixth-round draft pick like Tom Brady into the greatest of all time, Edelman argued that there is no one better than Bill when it comes to projecting players. The six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach has a unique vision for players that even they may not be aware of, Edelman further added.

“I was a quarterback in college; played receiver (in NFL). Tom Brady was a six-round draft pick; became the greatest quarterback of all time. Rob Gronkowski was the second round pick; became the greatest tight-end of all time. He knows how to project players.”

The second reason why the move makes sense for Edelman is the nostalgia factor. For those out of context, Bill’s father, Steve Belichick, spent two seasons as an assistant coach under George Barclay at the University of North Carolina.

During his father’s time with UNC, Bill was a regular presence at their football matches. There’s even a picture of the new head coach in the stands from when he was just six years old.

“Bill’s dad coached at North Carolina. There’s pictures of him like at six years old in the stadium. He loves anything his dad was a part of. So that makes sense,” Edelman continued.

The last and arguably the most convincing reason why the move made sense in Edelman’s eyes was the opportunity to see Bill back in a blue hoodie.

The former NFL WR joked about how the iconic outfit could possibly force Nike to produce “Air Belichicks” and a UNC-themed hoodie. Edelman announced dibs on the merchandise too, should a brand like Nike were to release them.

“The hoodie in a Jordan Tar heel Powder Blue… When the capsule comes out, when the Air Belichicks come out, when you get the sneaker and you get the cutoff hoodie… I’ll be the first in line.”

Humor aside, this is certainly a big coup for UNC. The benefits definitely outweigh the cost here, but most importantly, the mentorship that next year’s batch of UNC athletes are going to receive will be invaluable.

On a personal front, it would be great to see Belichick take UNC to the National Championships and build on his father’s short stint in North Carolina.

All things considered, the move makes sense — something also confirmed by Belichick’s girlfriend Jordon Hudson, who liked the clip of Edelman on IG, justifying Bill’s move to UNC.