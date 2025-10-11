“I Would Like You to Be My Representative”: Jimmy Kimmel Hilariously Pledges to Sponsor College Football Athlete Jimmy Kibble

Football player names, funny ones at that, have made us chuckle more times than we can count. Key and Peele’s Hilarious Football Intros is a must-watch.

But with football being such a massive sport, the hilarious names just keep coming. Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel recently shared some of the quirkiest college-level names, some so out there you’d think they were made up, and even found a player who basically shares his name.

Cody Stufflebean, Aidan Vroom, Da’Realest Clark, Sirr Bible, Moh Bility, Memorable Factor, Johnny Fudge, Max McCool, King Large, and Will Ferrell (not the comedian, but an African-American college athlete) were some of the gems Kimmel showed off to his audience. And of course, he saved his favorite for last … Jimmy Kibble, a wide receiver out of Georgetown Hoyas.

Kimmel even brought Kibble onto his show, later joking about how they looked alike (spoiler: they didn’t) and playfully calling himself very athletic (he isn’t).

To top it off, Kimmel then dropped a surprise sponsorship for the young receiver with the name that kind of rhymes with his … who gratefully accepted the unexpected offer.

“Well, you seem like a great guy. Obviously, you’re a great player and you have a fantastic name. So, I have an off for you,” Kimmel said before adding,

“I would like to offer to sponsor you. You know, you can sponsor college athletes now. I would like you to be my representative in the world of college football. Kind of like an ambassador.”

“That sounds great. Thank you so much,” Kibble can be heard saying as the audience erupted in cheers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel)

The next time you see Kibble in a post-game interview, rocking a Jimmy Kimmel Live hat and a fake mustache like they agreed, you’ll know the collab has officially kicked off.

At 6’1″, Kibble has already turned heads on the field, recording 27 receptions for 464 yards and 3 touchdowns this season, averaging 17.2 yards per catch. He’s proven to be a standout, with highlights like 10 receptions for 164 yards in a single game last year.

Sure, the tough truth is that he might not make it to the NFL, but there’s no denying he’s an impressive player. And with a name as memorable as his, he might even have a post-football spot in Kimmel’s team waiting for him … if he wants to pursue it, of course.