“The NFL is rigged, It’s scripted” : Patrick Mahomes is being favored by interesting parties, as per Dan Katz and PFT Commenter

Sunday night’s AFC Championship game had many fans on the edge of their seats all night long. Many were in such a state because of how closely fought the game was. Though a lot many were just disgruntled at the poor officiating. Many believe that the NFL rigged the game to favor the Kansas City Chiefs. Barstool Sports is going a step further, saying State Farm is involved in making Patrick Mahomes win.

‘Pardon My Take’ has hosts Dan Katz and ‘PFT Commenter’ bring up an interesting conspiracy theory during the show. While PFT Commenter talks about how the NFL as a whole is a rigged affair, Dan Katz wriggles in with a curious fact. The fact is that State Farm, who have Patrick Mahomes signed to appear in their ads, also has the naming rights to the stadium for this season’s Super Bowl.

“The NFL is rigged. It’s scripted. They get a script at the start of every season, and then Hollywood kicks them out because no one would believe the script. And they’d bring back a rewrite, and they’re like, ‘okay. we can believe this script’. They want Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl,” says PFT Commenter.

Katz then brings up his theory to the rest of the group. He starts by asking, “What is the name of the stadium in Glendale, Arizona?” When fellow host Dan tells him it’s called State Farm Stadium, Katz says, “That’s interesting. Patrick Mahomes on every commercial, that’s interesting… The number one spokesperson, going into the stadium that’s named after this insurance company.”

Patrick Mahomes makes his way to a third Super Bowl game after a close win

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs got very lucky on Sunday. It took all the miracles they could conjure to win the game in regular time. A number of calls, some of which were dubious, kept the game in the Chiefs’ favor. However, the crowning moment for the Chiefs, one that essentially gifted them the win, did not come from the referees. It came from Cincinnati Bengals’ defensive end Joseph Ossai.

With some 17 seconds left in the 4th quarter, Mahomes decided to run in an attempt to make first down. Ossai must have clearly underestimated Mahomes’ running skills, as he charged into Mahomes right after the latter had crossed out of bounds. That ended up badly for them, as an “unnecessary roughness” call on him gave the Chiefs 15 extra yards. From there, it was an easy 45-yard field goal to the win.

It was not a perfect night for anyone except the Chiefs community. It was a rather imperfect night for the referees with so many bad calls in such a crucial game. The NFL is no doubt looking into fixing some of the many mistakes from the night. Is the NFL going to roll out some much-needed reforms anytime soon??

