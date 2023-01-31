Tom Brady Transfer Update: Miami Dolphins Drop Out of Race to Sign the 7x Super Bowl Winner

This year’s NFL season is about to end, with only the Pro Bowl week and the Super Bowl left. However, this time the off-season promises to be a very exciting affair. All because Tom Brady is set to be a free agent once again this season. This means an exciting race to sign this prolific signal-caller is inevitable. However, the Miami Dolphins have already decided they don’t want any part in this scramble.

Sources tell ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the Dolphins are backing their breakout star Tua Tagovailoa to be their starter for the 2023 season. They added that the Dolphins seem content with his performance this season under the tutelage of rookie coach Mike McDaniel. It is not very difficult to understand why they’d pass up on the greatest QB in NFL history.

Tagovailoa’s season this year was a mesmerizing one. In fact, he was in the MVP race up until his injuries forced him off the field. This year, he set career-high stats in passing yards (3,548) and touchdowns (25). He has suffered 2 concussions that we know of and has been in concussion protocol since December 26, 2020.

The Dolphins certainly believe Tagovailoa can lead them to great heights if he stays healthy. However, keeping him safe from defensive linemen has been a bit of a failure this season. Keep an eye on Miami trying to bring in something to help their offensive linemen get better at protecting their franchise QB.

Tom Brady has one less team to choose from in the postseason frenzy

The Miami Dolphins dropping out of the race is definitely a shocking one. Especially since the Dolphins tried underhanded methods not too long ago to have TB12 play for Miami. In 2019, the Dolphins owner Stephen Ross was fined $1.5 million after he tried to approach Brady while he was still playing for the New England Patriots.

Brady, who has spent 23 years in the NFL, has most certainly established himself as the greatest of all time. No QB has ever attained the levels of greatness that he has, but he may not be able to hold on to that title for very long. With Patrick Mahomes already making a charge for his second Super Bowl ring, there is no saying when he will be within striking distance of Brady’s crown.

For Brady, his return to the NFL after a 40-day retirement period has not gone so well. A sub-par performance this entire season added to his family breaking apart is not something he would have envisioned while making that historic decision. However, with his contract expiring this season, he has to make that choice all over again. Will he stay and fight in the NFL? Or is he going to hang his cleats for good this time?

