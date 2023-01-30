Jalen Hurts Stylishly Smoking a Cigar After Decimating the 49ers is Everything the Philly Fans Ever Asked For

The high-flying Philadelphia Eagles have made their way to the Super Bowl. After destroying a San Francisco 49ers team that looked all out of sorts on Sunday, Jalen Hurts is now heading to his first-ever Super Bowl game. However, Hurts looks unfazed at the prospect of facing the Kansas City Chiefs and their magical signal caller, Patrick Mahomes. Instead, he’s just kicking back and smoking to his heart’s content.

A video showing Hurts dressed in purple, sitting in the locker room, and smoking a cigar. The look on his face is the same he’s had all season: calm, collected, and not caring about what’s happening around him. To be fair to him, he’s had to perfect that look, given the amount of criticism he’s had in his career. Almost no one believed he could take the Eagles to the Super Bowl. Yet, here he is, winning and smoking.

The prospect of winning the Super Bowl will be high on his mind. So will facing Mahomes and the Chiefs. He’ll know Mahomes has the ability to come in clutch for his team. Mahomes’ scoring ability will be something the Eagles’ defense will have to tackle.

Of course, Hurts will be trying to do the same. He showcased a good blend of his passing and rushing skills, ensuring he’s still perceived as that dual-threat QB that he really is. Although he failed to throw for a touchdown, he made up for it by scoring a rushing one himself. Add to that his ability to pass long balls and the Chiefs’ defense has a real menace on their hands.

Fans heap praises on Jalen Hurts after he helps the Eagles destroy the 49ers

The video of him happily smoking his cigar soon went viral. Fans of the Eagles, as jubilant as ever, only used the opportunity to praise their franchise QB for his performance. It almost seems like these fans are in a similar state of mind as Hurts. Not caring about the future, and enjoying the present seems to be the trend among the Eagles community right now.

Jalen Hurts was the Eagles’ 53rd pick overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. Since then, he has not failed to deliver. Although his appearance in his rookie season was limited, he soon showed the Eagles that he deserved to be their starting QB. Come the next season, Hurts was named the starter. Hurts managed to help his team place 2nd in the NFC East, and scrape their way to the playoffs.

Unfortunately for him that season, the Eagles had to face defending champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tom Brady and his Bucs proved to be too much for the Eagles and lost 31-15. However, 2021 was the first time the NFL got a taste of Hurts’ rushing abilities, as he topped the league in rushing yards that season.

2022 is a season he or the Eagles will not forget. Breaking their franchise record with an 8-0 start, the Eagles finished 1st in the NFC with a 14-3 record. After emphatic wins over the New York Giants and the 49ers, the high-flying Eagles are now within striking distance of the Super Bowl. Will they swoop down and snatch the trophy? Or will the Chiefs ground the high-flying Eagles?

