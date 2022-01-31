“The only annoyance left for Tom Brady was the incessant rumblings of the Patrick Mahomes / Aaron Rodgers being the real GOAT”: NFL fans crown Bucs QB atop the QB mountain after playoff losses by former MVPs

After a humiliating loss to the Bengals, Patrick Mahomes bid to take on Tom Brady and his GOAT status took a major hit. And with Aaron Rodgers out as well, Tom Brady might have been the biggest winner of the 3 losers.

Mahomes and the Chiefs were heavy favourites to reach their 3rd consecutive Super Bowl. But a 2nd half collapse for the ages saw Joe Burrow and the Bengals match the biggest comeback in championship history and remarkably make the Super Bowl in only his 2nd season in the league.



Similarly, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers were destined for a deep playoff run this year after another season-ending with them locking up the No.1 seed. But after not trailing for the entirety of the game, the Packers lost on a last-second field goal, putting an end to all hopes for the team.

Tom Brady’s GOAT status was untouched by Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes

With a record of 2-2 in the Championship game now, Mahomes legacy and bid to take on Tom Brady’s GOAT status crumbled last night. His first loss in the championship game came against Tom Brady. And then last years Super Bowl is also witness to the same status. And NFL fans

Aaron Rodgers bid is even worse. The 37 year old has only 1 Super Bowl win in 17 seasons

“Tom Brady won big today and he didn’t even play. The only annoyance left for him was the incessant rumblings of the Mahomes / Rodgers being the real goat crowd. Now both guys completely nuked that argument. Mahomes choked despite winning the coin toss, Rodgers…well y’all know” Tom Brady won big today and he didn’t even play. The only annoyance left for him was the incessant rumblings of the Mahomes / Rodgers being the real goat crowd. Now both guys completely nuked that argument. Mahomes choked despite winning the coin toss, Rodgers…well y’all know — Joseph Vincent (@BoredFilm) January 31, 2022 The Chiefs fell 27-24 in overtime despite being up 21-3 at one point in the game. After a nearly flawless first half in which he went 18 of 22 for 220 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions, Mahomes looked like a different player in the 2nd half. With a record of 9 touchdowns and no picks in his previous 3 AFC championship games, Mahomes dropped back 24 times after halftime, completing just 8 of 18 passes for 55 yards with two interceptions, four sacks, and no touchdowns. A sure shot win turned into a horrific loss. And there weren’t many of those in Tom Brady’s 22 seasons, especially in the playoffs.

