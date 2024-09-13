“The Permanent Smile On That Big Face Of His [Peyton]”: Eli Manning Claims He Won His First Super Bowl Out of Jealousy

The world of football witnessed an unforgettable moment in 2007 when Eli Manning lifted the Lombardi Trophy one year after watching his older brother Peyton do so. But it wasn’t just the love of sport and skill that made it possible, but also a dash of jealousy!

In an appearance on the ‘Roommates Show’, Eli revealed the real motivation behind his drive to win the Super Bowl XLII:

“I think seeing Peyton win it definitely was a little extra motivation for me. I saw -just the permanent smile on that big face for like a whole year and its like everybody congratulating him when I’m around. And I gotta hear all of this and I gotta see him just being very proud and happy as he should be, as everybody is.”

He expressed a desire to experience the joy and pride that came with being a world champion, as he witnessed Peyton’s happiness and the constant congratulations he received after winning:

“And I’m like, I want that. I want that feeling of just being, you know, the world champions and to being the best in that year.”

In addition to familial motivation, Eli’s drive was also fueled by a commitment to his teammates. He previously noted that he aimed to win championships not just for himself but for players like Michael Strahan, who had dedicated years to the sport without a Super Bowl win.

It was this drive that gave Eli the motivation needed to go all-in the next season but the road wasn’t easy.

The Giants were nowhere being considered a contender for the championship with head coach Tom Coughlin narrowly escaping termination and a new defense coordinator in Steve Spanuolo.

However, against all odds, Eli led his team to an unreal victory over the Patriots.

While Eli and the Giants had all the reasons to celebrate the day they bought the Lombardi home, there was one person for whom that day remains a bitter memory,

The one Super Bowl Tom Brady is still bitter about

While the Giants were slowly climbing up the season ladder in 2007, the New England Patriots glided over the other teams with a picture-perfect 16-0 record. Brady was on the brink of creating history in the big game but Eli and his squad upset his plans.

Brady had opened up about the heartbreaking loss on ‘The Dynasty’ previously, calling it the “one game in history” he would change if had he the power to.

Even Eli has acknowledged Brady being “bitter” about how the Giants’ win thwarted what could have been a historical moment for the Patriots:

“I think he’s still a little bitter because they would have gone down as the greatest team of all time. But they can’t say that because they didn’t win the championship, and they lost that game.”

Eli and Peyton Manning gave us some of the greatest moments of all time in the NFL, and we’ll see them at the Super Bowl once again, hosting as a part of the ManningCast.