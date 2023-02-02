“I Almost Walked Out of the Facility”: Alvin Kamara Becomes the Latest NFL Athlete to Join ‘NFL-Rigged’ Debate

Dec 24, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

“The NFL is rigged” is a story that is spreading like wildfire. A number of sports analysts and fans have since dismissed the rumor because of its unfeasibility. However, it hasn’t stopped people from having their fair share of fun. What’s more, even NFL players seem to be joining in on the fun. New Orleans Saints Alvin Kamara is one of the latest in the long list who are chipping in on the rumor.

This trend of NFL players fuelling the rumor started when former running back Arian Foster confirmed the rumor while on the ‘Macrodosing” podcast. He says, “That’s what practice was about—it was about practicing the script … It’s like WWF—we know what’s going to happen, but you’ve still got to put on a show.”

The joke came apart when a co-host asked, “What did you think when you got the script in 2016 that said your career was gonna fall off a cliff when you stopped believing in God?”. Foster, amidst the rest of the room chuckling, quipped back, “That was 2015.”

Since then, a number of athletes have joined in on fueling this rumor. A number of them posted on Twitter, agreeing in some fashion with Foster’s words while including their own reactions to reading the script. Including Kamara, who straight up declared he wanted to walk out of the facility after reading the script.

When they handed me the script for our season during camp I almost walked out the facility bra 😒😒😒😒 @ArianFoster — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) February 1, 2023

Smh I might show the script from playoffs!! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) February 2, 2023

Reading the End of the Script for 2012 https://t.co/DeuLz9ISnq pic.twitter.com/LP9waIx2pc — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) February 1, 2023

Me giving up 200 to Chase was just me following the script 🤷🏿‍♂️ https://t.co/Pe4sZf8CVq — marlonhumphrey.eth (@marlon_humphrey) February 1, 2023

Tell ‘em to up my pay next year I executed the script perfectly 😂 🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/VZAmpfwfYx — Rodney McLeod (@Rodney_McLeod4) February 2, 2023

Getting my script my first 3 years and seeing I dont make it past Training Camp. https://t.co/SMioCoP3CI pic.twitter.com/aquYLvtd4k — Craig Reynolds (@13_CJR) February 1, 2023

After I read my NFL script and it said I had to get cut 5 times by age 25.. https://t.co/WGNmk5jPeM pic.twitter.com/KWmS02BD2f — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) February 1, 2023

Also Read: “Everything in sports has gotten better, except officiating” : Mike Greenberg dispels NFL rigging theories after refs make bad calls in Championship games

Analysts and commentators dispel rumors of the NFL rigging games

The average Joe may find it difficult to not believe the NFL could be scripting games to up their viewership. However, those who have been a part of the game for so long have a different idea. Many believe the NFL is not rigging games. In fact, it cannot risk the consequences that will follow if a scam was unearthed, potentially ruining a multi-billion dollar enterprise.

What’s more, the gains from rigging a few games seem to be minimal. Especially when betting on games is only legal in a few states. Added to that, the number of people who must be an inseparable and loyal part of this scheme is truly unrealistic. Especially the players, who are definitely not all going to sacrifice their careers just because the NFL asked them to.

The league will surely be looking at the reasons for such an allegation, given its reach. The single biggest cause, as they will find out, is the poor job officials have been doing while calling fouls. Granted, they are human beings and are prone to making mistakes. However, in this era of digital and technological innovation, mistakes will be met with severe consequences.

Moreover, mistakes cannot plague not just the critical games, but any game. As teams become more equally matched, errors from the referees are proving to be the deciding factor in a game. Hopefully, the NFL is watching. It is time they come up with a solution. Especially to help referees not get bullied for mistakes that can be prevented.

Also Read: “The NFL is rigged, It’s scripted” : Patrick Mahomes is being favored by interesting parties, as per Dan Katz and PFT Commenter