“There are literally no drop-offs in Tom Brady’s game”: Rob Gronkowski is still amazed by NFL GOAT’s insane work ethic

Tom Brady has cemented his legacy as the Greatest Player of all time and his 7 Super Bowl rings are a testament to the same. And he continues to wow teammates with his insane work ethic.

Tom Brady is a little bit crazy. There’s no way around it. He is so dedicated to football and quarterbacking that it borders upon madness. There’s nothing else to say about it and his continued NFL career at the age of 44-years-old is a testament to it.

Tom Brady is known for not only outworking players on the field but also outworking them in the film room, the training centers and even his diet. He doesn’t eat dairy, tomatoes, pepper, mushrooms, or most fruits—“I have no desire to do that”.

And all of this has led to his unbeatable legacy. 7 Super Bowl rings. All-Time leader in Passing Yards with 79,204 yards. All-Time leader with 581 touchdowns. 3 MVP’s and many more.

.@TomBrady turns 44 today. — More SBs than every franchise

— Beat 19 teams in playoffs

— 34 playoff wins

— No. 1 all-time TDs

— No. 2 all-time yards

— As many NFC titles as Rodgers, Brees, Ryan

— 3,039 yards in SBs Father Time is begging for mercy 🐐 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/QSqwoQlmJd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 3, 2021

Rob Gronkowski spoke about Tom Brady’s killer work ethic.

Brady and Gronk have been teammates for over a decade. On Friday, the All-Pro TE told the media that he hasn’t yet seen a drop-off in Brady’s skillset.

“It’s incredible,” Gronkowski said. “Ever since I started playing with him, I’ve never seen a drop off. I’ve seen some balls drop off but after that it always bounces right back.”

Brady has been so impressive lately that Gronkowski is wondering if his game has somehow improved.

“Just overall, it’s just incredible the way he just takes care of himself and the way he keeps himself at such a high level that there are literally no drop offs since I’ve been playing with him since I think he was my age when I started — 32 or 33 — which is pretty wild to see no difference at all or anything. His game has just improved more,” Gronkowski told reporters.

#Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski says there’s been no drop off at all with Tom Brady even at his age. pic.twitter.com/IaQGZ3vHhQ — PewterReport (@PewterReport) September 3, 2021

The Buccaneers quarterback’s legacy in the NFL is very well established at this point, but the fact that Brady is gearing up for another NFL season at this age is simply remarkable. And to go into his 22nd season as a serious contender to win an 8th Super Bowl is testament to his incredible drive to achieve perfection.

