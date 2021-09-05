“Tom Brady Threw the Board Game Against the Back of the Plane”: When the Buccaneers QB Got Overly Competitive During a Board Game With Wes Welker

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, Tom Brady is the ultimate competitor. His mentality gave birth to the greatest NFL career of all time, and apparently, a $300 win over Wes Welker in a board game.

Tom Brady has proved, time and time again, that very few people in the world of sports have the same killer mindset that he possesses. Whether it’s his adamance to dethrone Drew Bledsoe 20 years ago, his belief that a throw which misses its target by 4 inches is “bad”, or his 7 Super Bowl rings, there’s ample evidence that he’s a perfectionist with a singular goal of winning.

Clearly, this has worked out for him on the field. He won his 7th Super Bowl in February, breaking his own record for the most Championships won by a player, and in fact, he now has more rings than all 32 franchises.

However as fans, we rarely get to see how Brady conducts himself on non-gamedays. Luckily for us, Brady’s teammates, coaches, and friends have an abundance of stories about the 44 year old. Wes Welker, a former teammate who spent 5 highly productive seasons catching passes from Brady, had an interesting anecdote from years ago.

Wes Welker Has A Great Story About Tom Brady’s Competitiveness

“We were flying during our bye week to L.A. to get worked on as we got ready for the playoffs,” he explained to ESPN for an interview celebrating Brady’s birthday. “We were playing a game with dice and you try to get all your pawns to the other side, and I’m kind of beating him the first couple games.”

“He’s down about $200. I’m talking trash and you could just see his frustration growing. He then takes the board game and throws it against the back of the plane. I’m like, ‘Dude, are you serious right now?'”

“We keep on playing, and of course he ends up getting up on me $300. All of a sudden, he’s in the happiest, best mood ever. I go to pay him and he didn’t even take it. He just wanted to win. He had the biggest smile on his face.”

