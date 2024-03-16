“There Was No Joy for Him”: Even After Leaving New England, Brian Hoyer Saw Tom Brady’s Broken Spirit in Final Season With Patriots

The Patriots‘ new documentary ” Dynasty” is making waves and stirring things that should have been better left in the past. The documentary shows the rise, success, and end of the dynasty when Robert Kraft chose Bill Belichick over Tom Brady, which led to his departure from the franchise he served for two decades. Nonetheless, a new story has popped up, revealing that the 3-time MVP was so frustrated during the last two seasons in Foxborough that he told his teammates they should be ready to give their all because his days in Boston were numbered.

Advertisement

Brian Hoyer, who was signed by the Patriots in 2009, had multiple spells with the club and backed up Brady multiple times in his career. TB12 has a great relationship with Hoyer, and they have been friends since 2009, despite Brian playing for multiple franchises between his spells with New England. Brady trusted his backup and considered him a leader. Hoyer was with Tom during his second last season, 2018-19 season, when the Patriots won their 6th Super Bowl.

Hoyer, who left the Patriots in 2019, recently appeared on the Dynastic Post Show and revealed that Brady asked him to get himself ready to play the entirety of the 2019 season. Puzzled by this, Hoyer asked Brady if he had gotten injured, but the latter didn’t delve into details and only mentioned that he wanted to prepare Hoyer. He didn’t think much of this until a few years later the ‘Dynasty’ series came out, and it almost confirmed what he thought to be true.

Advertisement

Brady was likely signaling his intent to be a free agent if he and the franchise couldn’t agree on the deal he requested. Hoyer also recalled that one day before Brady signed the contract in 2019, he refused to practice. Moreover, Hoyer said that even though he departed the club in the summer of 2019, he watched the Patriots games and could tell that Brady wasn’t enjoying the football anymore.

“I remember one day Tom coming to me and being like, ‘Hey babe, just be ready to play the whole year.’ And I remember being like, ‘What happened? And he said, ‘I just want to prepare you,” Hoyer said. “There was a day in training camp that year where he didn’t practice. Then the new contract was signed and he was back out there. I left a few weeks later to go to Indianapolis, so I know that was a rough year for him. Being a friend, I would watch their games and you could see there was no joy for him.

Tom Brady would go on to sign a new two-year deal with the Patriots, with a clause that he would be a free agent after the 2019 season. Brady finished his last season 12-4 and threw for 4,057 with 24 TDs and 8 picks.

However, it wasn’t the contract that he wanted, which led to increasing frustration and Brady felt disrespected. Kraft sided with Bill in contract negotiations, which opened the doors for the 3-time MVP to leave for better pastures.

What Was Tom Brady’s Price to Stay in New England?

According to reports, Brady wanted a two-year, $50 million deal. But the GM and head coach of the team, Bill Belichick, didn’t want to give him a big contract. As per Spotrac, he signed a 2-year, $30,000,000 contract with the New England Patriots, including a $10,000,000 signing bonus, $10,000,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $15,000,000.

Advertisement

They increased Bady’s salary in 2019 when he signed a 1-year, $23,000,000 contract. But the 7-time Super Bowl winner didn’t get the contract he wanted and left after the 2019-20 season. He didn’t want to sign another contract with the club because his relationship with Bill had deteriorated to the point of no return. He got the deal he wanted from Tampa, where he signed a 2-year, $50,000,000 contract, all guaranteed, and ended up winning his 7th Lombardy Trophy in his debut season.

The documentary keeps bringing up new stories about the organization, and how it faltered after Brady left. Belichick has received a lot of flak for his decisions and even Robert Kraft has publicly taken shots at his most successful coach. Letting Tom go was one of the decisions he regrets, especially seeing him win in Tampa.

Nonetheless, the Patriots owner decided that the team needed new scenery and decided to part ways with the six-time Super Bowl-winning coach. They have already started the rebuilding process, with Jerod Mayo getting handed over the head man position.