Tom Brady Gets Sloppy and Fans Reportedly Lose Thousands of Dollars Over His Lazy Signatures

NFL icon Tom Brady found himself in hot water after a reported blunder during an in-person signing event in Miami. Fans, who forked over $3,600 per memorabilia for the experience, were fuming over what they perceived as a lackluster effort from the New England Patriots legend.

The owner of Glenn’s Stadium Heroes was left devastated after his prized Brady memorabilia received lazy signatures. Gagnon revealed, in a coverage by CBS Boston, that the signatures have tarnished his prized possessions describing them as his “Holy Grail” of Tom Brady items. In simple terms, they’re now deemed undesirable due to Brady’s sloppy autographs.

“Everybody has an idea of what Brady’s autograph looks like. I know people get sloppy over the years, but you could recognize a TB,” Glenn Gagnon said. “We were never told that our items had to be preapproved. If our items were not approved, I would have much rather him not sign it than what we got. He defaced our stuff.“

The event left many feeling cheated despite promises of a photo opportunity with Brady and a speech from the legend himself. On top of it, An EXMA Global spokesperson defended the affair, dubbing it the “best experience” ever, per CLLCT.

However, for disillusioned fans like Gagnon, the reality fell short. To them, Brady’s autographs were nothing but “scribbles,” a far cry from the cherished mementos they had hoped for. Definitely a bitter pill to swallow for fans who had eagerly anticipated a memorable encounter with their Patriots’ hero.

What Is The Highest-Priced Tom Brady Autograph?

Tom Brady’s autograph is famous for its clarity and consistency. He usually signs his full name with a slight right tilt, evenly spacing the letters. The first letter of each name is often slightly larger. Over the years, Brady’s signed memorabilia has fetched impressive prices.

For instance, his game-worn cleats from the 2007 AFC Divisional Championship game sold for $38,400 in August 2021 at Heritage Auctions. This size 12 Nike Zoom cleats, worn during the Patriots’ thrilling overtime victory against the San Diego Chargers, were photo-matched by Resolution Photomatching.

In June 2021, the 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket Tom Brady autographed rookie card was sold for over $3 million at Lelands Auctions, making it the second-most valuable football card of all time, per Art Logo. Moreover, this card is known for its sensitivity to conditions.

Another headline high-ticket item was a Tom Brady game-used football from his rookie season with the New England Patriots when he threw his first touchdown pass. This ball sold for $428,841 and was from a memorable moment at Foxboro Stadium.